‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Ashley Fumes As She Uncovers Graham’s Secret Relative, Billy & Phyllis’ Sauna Sex

Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, September 18, reveal that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) is sick and tired of Billy (Jason Thompson) meddling in her affairs. Billy will face her wrath after he breaks up the fight between her and Dina (Marla Adams). Phyllis feels that Billy is supposed to support her and he is not doing a very good job of it. However, Young and the Restless spoilers state that they won’t stay angry with each other for very long. They will hit the gym and work out their pent-up frustration. Afterwards, they will jump in the sauna where things will quickly heat up between the two. Young and the Restless spoilers state that the two will make steamy love and quickly forget that they were ever mad at each other.

On the other side of Genoa City, Graham (Max Shippee) will corner Ashley (Eileen Davidson) to get some answers. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Ashley will mention the key that Dina gave her. She will tell Graham that she picked up something for her mother, but Graham will know that there’s more to the story. Graham will seek the truth from Dina himself and ask her what is going on.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Dina will tell him that she was just trying to put Ashley’s mind at ease and quiet her suspicions. Irritated, Graham will tell Dina that he has absolutely nothing to hide. He won’t understand why Ashley distrusts her mother so much. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Dina will tell Graham that Ashley does not trust her because she lied to her about her paternity. She told Ashley that John (Jerry Douglas) was her father when he wasn’t. That’s why Ashley doesn’t always believe everything that Dina says.

Ashley isn’t letting anyone pull the wool over her eyes. Back at Jabot, Young and the Restless spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry indicate that Ashley will tell Ravi (Abhi Sinha) that she found a retirement home form. She will promptly get on the phone and pretend to be a telemarketer. She will make the shocking discovery that Graham has a mother and that he is paying for her room at the retirement home. Ashley will be furious because he lied to everyone and told them that he had no family members at all.

Ashley has never liked being played for a fool. What do you think her next move will be as far as Graham is concerned? How much does Dina really know about Graham’s past? How long will Billy and Phyllis last now that they’re bickering so often? Isn’t it a matter of time before Victoria takes him back again?

