‘BB19’ Juror Kevin Calls Out Christmas Abbott For Her Lack Of Competition Wins

Big Brother 19 is in its final hours, and Christmas Abbott, a girl with a broken foot, has landed in the final three. Now, in a post-Big Brother interview, Kevin Schlehuber, the show’s latest juror and fourth place finisher, reveals that none of the people left in the house— Christmas Abbott, Josh Martinez, and Paul Abrahamian—were particularly good at physical competitions.

Kevin Schlehuber has been labeled a floater due to his lack of competition wins in the Big Brother game. Although Kevin never did well in competitions, he made it to the Big Brother final four before Christmas Abbott cast the sole vote to evict him from the game. Now, Kevin is calling out Christmas for using his lack of competition wins as her excuse to vote him out of the house, pointing out that she hasn’t won many competitions—at least not on her own— either. Kevin especially took issue with the Ready, Set, Whoa competition, the Head of Household comp that was thrown to Christmas under Big Brother puppet master Paul Abrahamian’s direction.

“The four people left, none of them won a physical competition,” Kevin told Parade.

“Five people don’t false start in a race, Christmas didn’t really win that competition…If you really look at it, Josh’s two wins weren’t really difficult, and Christmas didn’t really win, they were given to her.”

Kevin went on to tout his own Big Brother social game, which he says is even more important than the physical game.

“I had a good social game,” Kevin said.

“In Big Brother, you can make it far with a social game. The ones left, they won skill or mental competitions, not really physical.”

Christmas Abbott entered the Big Brother house as one of the strongest physical competitors, by far. Christmas is a Cross-Fit and bodybuilding guru, trainer, teacher and all-around fitness superstar. But Christmas Abbott’s dreams to dominate in the CBS summertime game were quickly dashed when she suffered a serious foot injury while horsing around with Jason Dent in the Big Brother backyard. Abbott has been on crutches ever since.

Christmas Abbott has only been able to compete in Head of Household and Power of Veto competitions when she gets medical clearance from her doctor, so she has had to sit out the majority of the competitions. But many Big Brother fans were stunned that Christmas was cleared to compete in Ready, Set, Whoa. Of course, considering no one did any actual running in the competition—the cast members all agreed to make false starts so they’d lose to Christmas— she didn’t have to do much to win it.

Do you think Christmas Abbott deserved to make it to the final three in Big Brother 19?

The Big Brother 19 finale airs Wednesday, Sept. 20 on CBS.

[Featured Image by Monty Brinton/CBS]