‘Gotham’ Season 4: Fan-Favorite Character Gone For Good, Villain Gets New Partner In Crime

A Gotham character who died in Season 3 is well and truly dead, one of the show’s producers has confirmed.

Fans of Fox’s Gotham may have gotten used to characters rising from the dead, but it now looks like someone who has already been revived in the series — and who seemingly died again in the Season 3 finale — is now gone for good.

In an interview with Comic Book, Gotham executive producer John Stephens responded to the fan theories that Fish Mooney, the gangster played by Jada Pinkett Smith, isn’t really dead. In the Gotham Season 3 finale, she was stabbed in the stomach by Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) and died in the arms of Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor).

“I’m afraid that’s it.”

Fish Mooney has already died and come back to life numerous times in Gotham, but — unfortunately for her fans — the fast-approaching Season 4 will be a Fish-less one.

“Now, that one was it,” Stephens said.

“At a certain point, you gotta say ‘Definitely.’ People die at a certain point, and that’s the second or third time they die [on Gotham].”

Though her exit will disappoint fans (and her frenemy Penguin), the decision to put a definitive end to Fish Mooney’s story ultimately serves the Gotham storytelling. After her death, all future deaths on the series have more weight; reincarnations are no longer guaranteed.

The character’s exit also means that Penguin, now free of his mentor’s judgment, can finally realize his full villainous potential. According to Stephens, viewers will find the character teaming up with another baddie in the upcoming Gotham Season 4.

Speaking to Comic Book, the Gotham boss hinted that fans of the Fox series will finally see the psychopath Jerome Valeska (Cameron Monaghan) morphing into the Joker in Season 4.

“You’re gonna see him in a new position this year, and he’s gonna form an alliance with a character who he has not been near at any time soon.”

“Essentially, we’re gonna see him and Oswald Cobblepot come closer,” Stephens said.

Gotham Season 4 premieres Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. on Fox.

