Michelle Rounds And Krista Monteleone: Photos Offer Rare Glimpse Of Rosie O’Donnell’s Late Ex And Her New Wife

In the aftermath of her apparent death by suicide earlier this week, many weren’t aware that Rosie O’Donnell’s ex-wife, Michelle Rounds, had remarried. And while there are only a few photos of Michelle and her new wife, Krista Monteleone, that have since become public following her untimely passing, they reveal the quiet existence the couple had enjoyed since their marriage less than a year ago.

As noted by the Daily Mail, Michelle Rounds and Krista Monteleone were married in December 2016, and were keeping a low profile with their new daughter in Windermere, Florida, at the time of Rounds’ death. Rounds, 46, and Monteleone, 47, were shown in a couple of photos together, including one where they raised their glasses in a toast while having dinner and another where they posed outside a library.

Not much else is known about Monteleone, who has yet to issue a public statement about her wife’s death. But Rounds’ obituary shows that she is survived by two daughters, including Dakota, her adopted daughter with Rosie O’Donnell, and the daughter she and Monteleone had adopted. A stepson is also listed among those surviving Michelle Rounds, though it’s not clear how exactly he is related to Krista Monteleone.

Meanwhile, O’Donnell has spent the last few days firing back at online trolls who have blamed her for Michelle Rounds’ suicide. According to a previous report from the Inquisitr, the comedian has been making it clear on social media that Rounds had given up her parental rights to their daughter Dakota as part of the terms of their 2015 divorce. This was in response to allegations that Rosie denied Michelle a chance to see their daughter, thereby causing Rounds to die of a broken heart.

Rumors have also been swirling that Dakota O’Donnell had not seen Rounds in such a long time that the young girl might not even be able to recognize her late mother if she saw a picture of her. But while unnamed sources made the above claims to Radar Online and added that Dakota “will be shielded” by the news of Rounds’ apparent suicide, the Daily Mail pointed out in its report that Michelle was allowed to see Dakota prior to her death, and had, in fact, visited her over the past year.

Aside from the Michelle Rounds and Krista Monteleone photos, the Daily Mail also shared some images of Rounds spending some quality time with Dakota, though it’s not clear when those photos were taken.

