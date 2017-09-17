‘Scorpion’ Season 4 Spoilers: Happy And Toby’s Marriage Update, Episode 1 Title And Synopsis Revealed

Scorpion Season 4 returns fairly soon with new personal and professional challenges for Team Scorpion to tackle and solve.

The premiere episode of the new season, titled “Extinction,” sees Team Scorpion teaming up with an old nemesis to stop the extinction of mankind. Josh Leonard returns to reprise his role as Mark Collins in Episode 1 of Scorpion Season 4, according to the synopsis released by CBS.

“Team Scorpion must work with their old nemesis Mark Collins in order to prevent the extinction of mankind.”

The episode also sees Walter (Elyes Gabel) and Paige (Katharine McPhee) “awkwardly” navigate their new relationship. In the previous season, Walter finally confessed to Paige that he was in love with her, and the latter, too, admitted her feelings for him. The long-awaited confession happened at Toby (Eddie Kaye Thomas) and Happy’s (Jadyn Wong) wedding.

Scorpion Season 4 is set to explore what it is like for a “genius to be head over heels in love with a normal,” executive producer Nick Santora told Entertainment Weekly (EW). It will not be a smooth ride for the couple, and there is a big question mark on whether these two can make their relationship work or not.

It’s the BIG DAY! #TeamScorpion, u do NOT want 2 miss the last 5 minutes! #QUINTIS #WAIGE #Scorpion tonight 10/9c A post shared by @scorpioncbs on May 1, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

The newly married couple, Happy and Toby, will have to deal with their own set of challenges but they won’t be seen doubting their decision to marry. Santora told EW that Happy and Toby “dig” being married, adding that they may or may not have to deal with challenges related to having children.

“They’re going to have their own challenges this season [that] may or may not have something to do with the expansion of their family — maybe a little pro-creation or other things of that nature.”

Meanwhile, CBS has released the title and synopsis for Episode 2 as well. The episode, titled “More Extinction,” is likely to pick up where it left off in Episode 1 of Scorpion Season 4, as Team Scorpion will continue to work with Mark Collins to stop the extinction level event that could wipe out mankind. The synopsis also indicates that Cabe’s (Robert Patrick) decision while on the case may end his career.

“Team Scorpion continues to work with their nemesis, Mark Collins, in order to prevent an extinction event that could end humanity. Also, Cabe’s last-minute decision while on the case leads to the possible end of his career.”

And the new season of Scorpion has added a new cast member. Tina Majorino has signed for a major recurring role. She reportedly plays Florence, a chemist who is Team Scorpion’s new neighbor. She is expected to cause some trouble once she becomes close to the team.

2 WEEKS until #TeamScorpion returns! Raise your hands if you're as excited as we are!!! ???? A post shared by @scorpioncbs on Sep 11, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

Scorpion Season 4 premieres on Monday, September 25, on CBS. Episode 1, which picks up the morning after the previous season finale, will see Team Scorpion singing “Everything is Absolutely Genius.”

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]