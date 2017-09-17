‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Valentin Wants Ava To Believe Patient 6 Is Nikolas, But Steve Burton Is Jason

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Mystery Patient 6 is making Ava (Maura West) curious about his true identity. Ava’s interest has finally moved beyond her own woes as she explores the possibility of who this mystery man is. Fans already know that Steve Burton’s new character is Patient 6, but Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) intentionally leads Ava to believe otherwise. Valentin wants Ava to think that Patient 6 is Nikolas Cassadine (Tyler Christopher), however, General Hospital spoilers have already indicated that Steve Burton is not Nikolas Cassadine.

The writers of this ABC soap opera have cleverly woven the story so that Nikolas’ return is plausible, especially now that Larissa has confirmed what Ava thinks is the truth. Larissa related Patient 6’s background story which does indeed parallel Nikolas’ past, according to the latest spoilers. General Hospital fans, however, know that it also parallels Jason’s (Billy Miller) background. According to Soap Central, the thought that it could be Jason won’t even occur to Ava as her curiosity is piqued, she further investigates the possibility that Nikolas Cassadine is alive. The real question is why does Valentin want Ava to believe that Patient 6 is Nikolas, and how much does he know about his real identity? Ava and Griffin (Matt Cohen) both suspect that Valentin knows a lot more than he is letting on.

Valentin's offer proved too good to pass up, but Ava might have buyer's remorse all the same. Today's brand-new #GH is not to be missed. pic.twitter.com/hCeu8tkvsQ — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 12, 2017

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Larissa is shady and can’t be trusted. Certainly, her conversations with Ava leave much to be desired such as why did she just spontaneously decide to tell Ava his whole story? Valentin knows how to manipulate people and more than anything he wants to be rid of the whole wrongful death lawsuit. Could the reason that he is trying to let Ava believe that Nik is alive be that Laura (Genie Francis) and Lulu (Emme Rylan) could also let the lawsuit drop while chasing after the dream that Nik is alive? Certainly, he wouldn’t want Ava to see Patient 6 unmasked and would want him moved out of there as soon as possible.

However, Ava may want to see who the man behind the mask is for herself. General Hospital spoilers suggest that Ava will dig deeper than she should. The result will be that she will be held hostage and that there will be no way to contact anyone. Fans will see a glimpse of Steve Burton’s face on September 19. Luckily, Griffin will become suspicious of Ava’s whereabouts and will start looking for her. Spoilers state that Anna (Finola Hughes) and Finn (Michael Easton) will also help him with cracking this case wide open.

Griffin's double life does him no favors when tragedy strikes. A heartbreaking #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/2jwvlaUJy3 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 5, 2017

Who do you think is holding Ava hostage? Do you think Anna, Finn, and Griffin could be the new power team on General Hospital? How much does Valentin really know about Patient 6? Let us know in the comments below, we love reading your posts.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez and Charley Gallay/Getty Images]