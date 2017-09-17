‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor: Here’s When The Full Trailer Is Coming

It looks like the wait for the highly anticipated full trailer for Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi will take much longer than fans originally expected.

The trailer was supposed to be out and about by the end of August, but obviously, nothing came out. This is apparently because Disney and Lucasfilm decided to change the release pattern in promoting the movie.

According to hardworking Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Mike Zeroh, the production giants decided to follow a three-month gap in releasing promotional materials for Star Wars: Episode 8.

Fans will remember that the first teaser trailer for the sequel was shown back on April 14 during The Last Jedi panel at the 2017 Star Wars Celebration. It was followed by the behind-the-scenes reel three months later. That was July 15 to be exact.

This means that the full trailer for Star Wars: Episode 8 will be out by next month. Zeroh said that Disney and Lucasfilm will likely come out with it between October 14 and October 16.

October 14 will be Monday Night Football, which is usually a good place to showcase trailers. On the other hand, October 16 is the premiere of the final season of Star Wars Rebels, which also makes it a perfect venue since many fans are expected to tune in.

While the purported release of the Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi trailer is still a month away, reports and leaks suggest it will be worth the wait as it will finally reveal much more of the story.

It will also at long last treat fans with another look at mysterious new characters like Vice Admiral Holdo (Laura Dern) and DJ, also known as the Man in Black (Benicio Del Toro).

According to Zeroh, fans can expect a handful of exciting moments in the trailer. One shot to look forward to shows Rey (Daisy Ridley) in full Jedi getup, complete with the hood over her head, igniting the lightsaber.

There will also be more of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) this time, which is exciting for many since he was barely shown in the first Star Wars: Episode 8 teaser trailer despite his voice being heard in the clip.

Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) will not be featured heavily in The Last Jedi trailer apparently to keep things involving the dark side shrouded in mystery.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi hits cinemas December 15.

