‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Plots Revenge Against Nick And Nikki, Lily Moves To Divorce Cane?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the weeks of September 18 and 25 tease revenge, conflict, and disappointment for several residents of Genoa City.

Despite Phyllis’ (Gina Tognoni) scheming to keep Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Billy (Jason Thompson) apart, the two spend more time together as they share the responsibility of warding off Jack’s (Peter Bergman) attacks against Brash & Sassy.

Victor Accuses Nick Of Trying To Turn Faith Against Him

Victor (Eric Braeden) makes his position on recent issues clear to Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). He knows that Chelsea will be caught in the crossfire of the conflict but he can’t help it.

The conflict between Victor and Nick flares up once again after Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) tells Nick that she learned from Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lynd) that Victor visited her at the summer camp and talked to her about changes at home since she left.

Nick is shocked to learn that Victor had secretly seen Faith at the camp. He is convinced that Victor plotted to turn Faith against him.

Nick then tries to counter Victor’s move by revealing to Faith that Victor kicked him out of the ranch. Faith is upset to learn the truth for the first time. She confronts Victor and accuses him of lying to her.

Spoilers for Monday, September 18, reveal that Victor confronts Nick and accuses him of trying to turn her granddaughter against him. Nick counters, saying that Victor tried to turn his daughter against him when he met her secretly at the summer camp before she returned home.

Victor Plots Revenge

Young and the Restless spoilers for the weeks of September 18 and 25 state that Victor seeks vengeance against Nick for turning Faith against him. Victor also targets Nikki and Jack. He is upset about the photos he received showing Nikki and Jack kissing. However, Victor does not know that the photos were sent by Graham (Max Shippee). Graham made it look like they were sent by Dina (Marla Adam).

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Rages Over Photo Of Nikki Kissing Jack, Dina Spills Ashley’s Secret https://t.co/G09u9YVcgQ pic.twitter.com/kyNBviOGRq — Celebrity News ✨ (@UpdatedCeleb) September 16, 2017

Tessa Suffers A Disaster

Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) gets a rare opportunity to perform before music promoter Irv West (Wayne Knight). Young and the Restless spoilers tease that her performance runs into problems. Will Tessa bungle an opportunity to fulfill her dreams of stardom?

Victor Receives Shocking News About Zach

Young and the Restless spoilers for the weeks of 18 and 25 tease that Victor receives shocking news about Zach (Ryan Ashton). Fans already know that Zach is the kingpin of the sex ring holding Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) captive. Zach is also dating Abby (Melissa Ordway), who has invested Newman Enterprises funds in Zach’s dating app.

Abby is unaware that the app is being used to run Zach’s sex trafficking operations.

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Faith Turns On Victor, Phyllis Suspects A Mole, Graham… https://t.co/sJwS5o1MEK pic.twitter.com/O4hMQuFQxR — ⚡️ News Flash FYI ⚡️ (@NewsFlashFYI) September 15, 2017

Lily Reaches A Decision

Y&R spoilers for the next two weeks tease that Lily reaches a decision. The decision is probably about her marriage to Cane (Daniel Goddard). Will she decide to divorce Cane? Or will she give their marriage a second chance?

Greg Rikaart Returns

Y&R spoilers reveal that Kevin (Greg Rikaart) returns to Genoa city on Wednesday, September 20. He will also make appearances on the daytime drama during the week of September 25. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) connects with Kevin. She has a lot of personal issues to sort out, and Kevin is willing to lend a sympathetic ear.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Graham Sends Victor Shocking Evidence, Goes To War… https://t.co/kqEB6gi8CX pic.twitter.com/tD8QwgARNc — PostperHour (@postperhour) September 12, 2017

Graham Blackmails Ashley?

Graham is upset that Dina granted Ashley (Eileen Davidson) access to his suite. Dina tries to calm Graham’s anger by arguing that she gave Ashley the keys to his room because she wanted to help her overcome her suspicions about Graham. She suggests that Ashley finds it difficult to trust because of her personal life experience.

Dina reveals to Graham that Ashley lived for many years thinking she was an Abbott until the shocking revelation that she is the daughter of professional tennis player Brent Davis (Bert Kramer).

Dina does not realize she has armed Graham with an explosive piece of information he could use to blackmail Ashley. It is only a matter of time before Graham tries to use the information to force Ashley to stop digging into his past to uncover secrets.

Will Mariah Gaslight Alice?

Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Mariah makes a daring move to help Tessa find and rescue her little sister Crystal. She promises Tessa to “find a way” to rescue Crystal.

Y&R buzz and rumors suggest Mariah could expose herself to great risk by trying to gaslight Alice (Tamara Clatterbuck). She could pose as Cassie’s (Camryn Grimes) ghost.

Fans will recall that Alice had adopted Cassie — Sharon’s (Sharon Case) daughter with Frank Barrit (Phil Dozois) — but abandoned her. Nick later married Sharon and adopted Cassie. Cassie died tragically in a car crash as a teenager.

It was later revealed that Cassie has an identical twin sister, Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes).

Since Cassie died, several people who were close to her, including Nick, Sharon and Alice, claim to have seen her ghost. Victor once got Mariah to gaslight Sharon, so it won’t be Mariah’s first if she decides to gaslight Alice to put her under pressure to reveal Crystal’s location or even help to secure her release from captivity.

