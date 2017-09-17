Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Big Brother 19 alum Jessica Graf will make an appearance on the CBS soap opera on October 2. In addition, we see Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) making a return this week, as well as Justin Barber (Aaron Spears) who will reprise his role for two days on September 21 and 22. Sally (Courtney Hope) will also receive help from guest actors Alex Wyse (Saul ) and Danube Hermosillo (Dalita) during the week of September 18.

Jessica Graf, the girl who stole Cody Nickson’s heart on Big Brother 19, has just stepped into the world of acting and will make her debut on Bold and the Beautiful as a hostess at Il Giardino, according to Entertainment Weekly. The reality TV star will share scenes with soap veterans Kimberlin Brown (Sheila), Darin Brooks (Wyatt) and his new girlfriend, Katie (Heather Tom). Jessica, who described herself as “honest, loud, and loyal” during a CBS interview, said that she hopes her appearance on Bold and the Beautiful leads to other acting roles. She taped her episode on September 5 and excitedly posted the news on Twitter and Instagram. Graf says that she is also open to returning to the Bold and the Beautiful one day.

Thank you to everyone at Bold and the Beautiful for teaching me a thing or two! I never thought I'd be in front of the camera acting and it was such an incredible experience! I can't wait to share it with you guys???? The episode airs October 2nd, I hope you like it xoxo A post shared by Jessica Graf (@thejessicagraf) on Sep 5, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

Sheila is back. B&B Spoilers reveal that she has her knife in for Quinn (Rena Sofer). This time around her mastermind scheme is to trap Quinn into betraying her beloved Eric (John McCook). Of course, Ms. Carter has worked out every single last detail, but B&B spoilers indicate that her plan won’t work out quite as she expected it to. In fact, B&B spoilers indicate that fans can brace themselves for another Quinn and Sheila fight.

Other comings and goings for the week of September 18 include Dick Christie returning as Charlie and Aaron Spears returning as Justin. Justin will share scenes with Liam (Scott Clifton) and Bill (Don Diamont). Alex Wyse (Saul) and Danube Hermosillo (Dalita) will return to help Sally with a plan to rebuild Spectra. Of course, Sally can also count on Liam as her new knight in shining armor too.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, Sept. 18-22. Quinn and Sheila can't help but hate each other. https://t.co/XiYTaqwZIp #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/B8mINj0m7A — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 16, 2017

Are you excited to see Jessica Graf step into the world of acting? She is the latest Big Brother houseguest in a string of other Big Brother contestants to have appeared on the Bold and the Beautiful. Da’Vorine Rogers, Paul Abrahamian, Victor Arroyo, and Zach Rance have all made an appearance on the CBS soap opera. What do you think about having another Quinn and Sheila showdown? Didn’t she learn not to mess with Quinn based on what happened the last time? Then again, there’s no crazy like Sheila-crazy.

[Featured Image by J. Scott Applewhite and Matt Sayles/Invision/AP Images]