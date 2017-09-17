Blake Shelton, Envious Of Dad-To-Be Adam Levine, Wants To Teach Gwen’s Sons A Family Tradition

Blake Shelton is reportedly envious of fellow The Voice coach and soon-to-be father of two Adam Levine. The 38-year-old Maroon 5 frontman was recently revealed to be expecting his second child with wife Behati Prinsloo, 28. Blake, who’s supposedly hoping for a child of his own, is delighted for his co-judge but the baby news has apparently triggered a bit of jealousy in the country singer.

Shelton, 41, is said to be jealous of Levine since he and Gwen, 47, have reportedly been trying to get pregnant. Levine and Prinsloo’s first child, Dusty Rose, will celebrate her first birthday this coming September 21. With baby number 2 on the way for Levine, Blake apparently couldn’t help but wonder “when it’s going to be his turn,” according to a source close to Shelton.

Rumors are rampant that Gwen is already pregnant though there’s no formal announcement from the couple yet. Other rumors say Gwen has practically given up on having a baby with Blake because the stress of conceiving was supposedly taking a toll on their relationship.

While Gwen is said to be shifting her focus from having a baby to keeping the couple’s relationship strong, Blake has taken to looking after Stefani’s three sons. Despite not having his own children, Blake has supposedly become a father figure to Gwen’s boys. While Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3, maintain a relationship with their father, rocker Gavin Rossdale, it is undeniable that the boys are fond of Blake.

#summer2017 ❤️love u guys gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Blake is not one to waste the opportunity to have a solid relationship with the boys. In fact, Shelton has already bonded with Kingston and Zuma by taking them fishing. Blake, Gwen and the boys went to Oklahoma in July where they boarded a boat for some fishing adventure. Blake apparently also likes to take the two older boys camping by the Kern River where they take out their fishing rods and fish away.

Now Blake apparently wants to teach Gwen’s sons a new skill, which also happens to be a Shelton family tradition. According to an insider cited by HollywoodLife.com, a young Blake used to go on fishing and hunting trips with his father and uncle. The source said that Shelton wants to share the same experience with Gwen’s sons. Blake is supposedly planning to hunt deer in Oklahoma with Kingston and Zuma once hunting season comes around.

However, there are roadblocks ahead for Blake’s rumored plans. Gwen is supposedly opposed to the idea of her sons handling guns and killing animals. Gwen is a vegan and hunting animals is understandably not something she’s fond of. But the most glaring reason why Gwen doesn’t want Blake to take her sons hunting is the difference in how they were raised. According to the source, Blake believes it will be good for the children to toughen up a bit. Shelton thinks Gwen is being overly protective of the boys.

There’s no word yet on what Rossdale thinks of Blake’s supposed plans. There are rumors that Blake and Gavin are not seeing eye to eye and the boys’ father is not happy that his sons are getting too close with Blake.

[Featured Image by Willy Sanjuan/AP Images]