Gwen Stefani: Adam Levine Baby News Inspires Her For Child With Blake Shelton, Is She Pregnant?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are over the moon with the news that their friend, Adam Levine, is having another baby with Behati Prinsloo.

With that said, however, reports claim that it’s beginning to make the twosome wonder why it’s been so hard for them to conceive on their own.

According to Hollywood Life, Gwen Stefani and her boyfriend of almost two years have been talking about starting a family for so long, and while they have allegedly been trying to conceive, it hasn’t worked for them yet.

To hear about Adam’s baby news made the couple feel overjoyed, but it just reminded them how bad they want to start a family together.

Gwen Stefani hasn’t been able to stop gushing about Blake ever since the twosome first started seeing one another.

Multiple sources have claimed that Gwen Stefani knows she will spend the rest of her life with Shelton, and though her age will play a huge factor as to whether she can conceive or not, it’s something that both of them are desperate to pursue.

While Gwen already has children of her own, Blake still has none, and given the fact that they are both so devoted to family life, it’s rare to not feel that the addition of Shelton’s own baby is missing.

Reports claim that the country singer is definitely ready to settle down with Gwen Stefani, and similar to what Hollywood Life has gushed, seeing Adam Levine expanding his own family with the news that he’s having another baby is only making Blake more impatient to finally become a dad.

It hasn’t gone unnoticed that Blake has bonded incredibly well with Gwen Stefani’s children.

While the “Hollaback Girl” songstress was initially nervous to introduce Shelton to her kids, the 41-year-old certainly knows how to handle the youngsters, who have warmed up to him, to say the least.

Gwen Stefani has never addressed rumors concerning reports that she has been trying to conceive her first child with Blake, but from what sources have gathered, the couple will continue with their plans and hope to make their own announcement sooner than later.

