Kim Kardashian Wears A Bikini To Wish Former Assistant Happy Birthday [Photos]

Kim Kardashian has shared sexy snaps wearing a high-cut string swimsuit to wish former assistant happy birthday. The saucy pictures show the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posing seductively in her gorgeous bikini as Stephanie Shepherd lounges next to her in a similar ensemble. Both of them can be seen wearing trendy sunglasses with Stephanie in an orange pair and Kim sporting her black shades.

The 36-year-old reality TV actress is known for her attempts to break the internet with her flesh-flashing photographs, which led her being labeled a “sex symbol” by music matriarch Sharon in an interview. However, the Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami star has proved that she does not care about anything as she took to Instagram and Twitter last night to share photos of herself and Stephanie Shepherd. Mirror shares that Stephanie worked as Kardashian’s assistant before getting promoted to the role of Marketing Officer of Kardashian West Brands.

In an interview with the Glamour magazine, Shepherd opened up about working with an incredible and marvelous woman. From Kanye West’s obsession with Cards Against Humanity to the numbing aftermath of the Paris robbery, Stephanie has assisted Kim Kardashian in all walks of life. She did not mind flying over 11,000 miles in a few days for her best friend, catering to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s personal needs, and even rushed to the hospital with Kris Jenner after the birth of North West.

Meanwhile, the Kourtney and Kim Take New York actress does not miss any chance when it comes to entertaining her assistant. Kim Kardashian looks sensational in a dating bodysuit as she cuts the birthday cake for Stephanie Shepherd. They did not invite anyone to the party because the beauty queens wanted to spend some hours together.

In recent months, Kardashian has grown an influential social media presence, including tens of millions of followers on Instagram and Twitter.

Happy Birthday @steph_shep I LOVE YOU! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 15, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

Back in 2014, she released several products tied to her name, including a mobile game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, and a photo book Selfish. In her latest photographs, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians actress shows off her famous cleavage in a bodysuit which she teamed up with white boots.

i don’t even like working out i just do it because kourt does lol A post shared by STEPHANIE ANN SHEPHERD (@steph_shep) on Jun 3, 2017 at 8:32am PDT

She accessorized with a gold necklace and tied up her blonde hair, while Stephanie Shepherd looks glamorous in a low-cut corset and sailor outfit.