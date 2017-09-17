Rob Kardashian Defaming Blac Chyna With Bad Parenting Stories, Says Attorney: Another Lawsuit Happening?

Rob Kardashian is defaming Blac Chyna with the recent stories that have been published in the media regarding the former stripper’s alleged bad parenting skills, it has been claimed.

Lisa Bloom, Chyna’s attorney in the child custody and revenge porn case, has made it known that the stories concerning her client about being a bad mother and leaving her daughter, Dream, on her own so that she can party with friends are completely untrue.

There seems to be the thought that Rob Kardashian could have been behind the reports making their way to leading outlets, including TMZ.

Bloom makes it known, via Hollywood Life, that the detest Rob Kardashian has for his ex-girlfriend is very apparent, but defaming her in such way is not the way to move forward if he wants to have a solid relationship with Dream in the future.

It is made clear by the socialite’s attorney that rumors claiming that Rob Kardashian is the sole guardian of Dream are also untrue — Rob only carries 50 percent of child support, sharing the other half with Blac China, and it doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon.

Bloom, clearly bothered by Rob Kardashian’s recent alleged actions, says that instead of focusing negative attention on Chyna, the USC grade should use his energy in getting used to the idea of getting a job and working.

There are endless disputes that have yet to be resolved between Rob Kardashian and his former love interest, but at this given point, it would make more sense for the 30-year-old to try and make peace with Chyna than to be taunting her with bad parenting stories.

Fans have been under the impression that Rob Kardashian was looking to get full custody of Dream, particularly because of the TV personality’s concerns regarding the mother-of-two’s alleged drug addiction.

Over the summer, Rob Kardashian had made claims, accusing Chyna of asking him to help him purchase drugs for her, stressing that the environment Blac has created for her children is anything but positive, and that Dream would be much better off with him.

As of right now, the duo will continue to share joint custody of their little girl.

