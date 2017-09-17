Wendy Williams, Tiny Harris Feud To Erupt Ahead Of Interview Over Butt Implants Diss?

Wendy Williams’ comments regarding Tiny Harris’ supposed butt implants could potentially see the forthcoming interview between the two get heated, a source reveals.

Multiple reports picked up on Wendy Williams’ recent comments regarding Tiny following a spat with rapper T.I. who had ridiculed the 53-year-old’s body during a trip out to the Bahamas.

Wendy felt attacked when Tiny’s husband took to social media, slamming the talk-show host for her physical appearance, which resulted in Williams responding by saying that she can get a fake butt like Harris if she wanted to.

The comments supposedly didn’t sit too well with the Xscape group member, who is expected to show up for an interview at the Wendy show next week Friday.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that there’s no doubt that the 42-year-old was annoyed by the fact that Wendy Williams would drag her into the mix of things, particularly since the comments weren’t made by her.

An insider continues to spill by noting that Tiny has shared a rather good friendship with Wendy Williams over the years, so it seemed strange for her that the mother-of-one would bring up her name in a rather derogative manner.

It almost came across as a diss from Wendy’s side, and that’s how fans also looked at it.

Oh yes, @ajcalloway. Oh yes! ???? @extratv #AskWendy A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on Sep 14, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

Hollywood Life adds by saying that Harris reportedly rolled her eyes upon hearing about Wendy Williams’ decision to talk about the singer’s butt implants in a public interview over what started as a question about her thoughts on T.I.’s comments regarding his social media post.

From what’s been gathered so far, Tiny is still expected to meet Wendy Williams next week when she partakes in an interview and performs on the show.

Some social media users fear that T.I.’s wife may decide to pull out from the show over the fact that Wendy somewhat insulted her for having butt implants.

The Bureau is hard at work. #FinallyWendy A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on Sep 16, 2017 at 7:08am PDT

From how it currently stands, the official Wendy Williams website claims that Tiny is still expected to make an appearance on the show next week, but, of course, that can all still change leading up to the actual day of the taping.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]