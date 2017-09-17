GGG vs. Canelo Fight Ends In A Draw

In the most anticipated fight of the year between two professional boxers, the GGG vs. Canelo Alvarez fight ended in a controversial draw. Canelo was in control of the fight for the first two rounds but after that, GGG clearly took over the fight for the next eight rounds. Alvarez finished the fight strong in the last two rounds but it didn’t add up to the number of rounds GGG was able to win.

In the end, one of the judges scored the fight 118-110 in favor of Canelo and many people believe that was clearly the wrong call and it ultimately led to the fight being called a draw. The other two judges scored 115-113 in favor of GGG and 114-114. According to ESPN, the decision was the first time Golovkin was not crowned the winner of a professional boxing match since the 2004 Olympics.

For Canelo, it was the second time in his career that a fight has been called a draw. Thanks to one judge, he avoided his second loss of his career. His only loss came back in 2013 when he lost to the undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr. Golovkin, however, will now have a draw on his record that stands in the way of him being completely undefeated.

The fight marked the first time in the career of GGG that he has gone more than eight rounds in consecutive fights. After the fight, ESPN’s Max Kellerman asked both fighters if they thought they were winners and both said yes. Also, they both expressed their interest in a rematch to settle the score. So, fans can expect to see both fighters squaring off against each other sometime in the near future.

According to Compubox, GGG landed more punches in 10 of the 12 total rounds. The final odds according to Westgate was -180 for Golovkin and +150 for Alvarez. After the fight, Stephen A. Smith and legendary boxing commentator Teddy Atlas were engaged in a heated argument on ESPN’s SportsCenter over the decision of the fight. However, they both were highly disappointed in the decision made by the one judge that scored the fight 118-110.

Now, fans will have to sit back and wait for a rematch between the two fighters is officially scheduled.

