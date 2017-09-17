‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Speaks Out About Past Miscarriage

Fans of Sister Wives know that Meri Brown has struggled with her fertility over the years. She has one daughter, but was never able to have another child. Meri recently went to her Instagram page and was very open about a miscarriage that she suffered 10 years ago. A lot of fans didn’t know this about her and are commenting how they can relate to what she went through.

Meri shared that she felt a lot of joy when she found out that as he was pregnant with a little boy, but things didn’t work out. Meri admits that over the years, the pain has gotten easier, but she shared that she will always love her little boy. Meri talked about how every year she wonders what he would have looked like or been like had he made it. Her little boy would have turned 10 this year. Meri was Kody Brown’s first wife.

Another thing that Meri Brown shared is that she will always wonder about him. This little boy has been on her mind a lot lately and this could be partially because she doesn’t have any kids at home anymore. Meri wanted more children, but that just wasn’t the plan for her.

Kody and Meri Brown have been through their struggles, but she is still with him. She ended up in an emotional relationship with someone online that she later found out was catfishing her. Now that Meri’s only biological daughter has moved out, she had to find her way around the family, but if you watch Sister Wives, it is very clear that the other children love her.

Right now, TLC is staying quiet about a new season of Sister Wives, but they have a habit of doing it this way. Hopefully, they are filming, but fans are just going to have to wait and see. If they are filming, then fans can get an update on how Meri is doing, learn about Logan’s proposal, and get an update on the new grandchild.

Are you surprised to hear Meri Brown being so open? As of right now, TLC hasn’t confirmed another season of Sister Wives, but fans are hopeful it will return soon.

