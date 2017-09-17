Stephen Hawking Wants To Colonise Moon After North Korea’s Nuclear Threats

The world has not seen a great war ever since the developed countries decided to use their nuclear energy for the prosperity of human civilization. However, great scientific achievements have its own negative impacts. With the growing concern from North Korea and middle east countries, the world has never been this scared. Renowned scientist and acclaimed professor, Stephen Hawking has come up with a solution for the recent threats against the human race — colonize moon before it’s too late.

As Inquisitr earlier reported, threats from North Korea seems real. In the recent months, Kim Jong-un has proved that he is not going to stop testing his ballistic missiles. The sanctions implied by the United Nations does not seem to affect the dictator as he reportedly plans to attack the mainland United States of America.

Given the fact that the tension between Pyongyang and the Washington is escalating with each passing day, Oxford-educated professor Stephen Hawking has stated that to ensure the survival of human race, we should head to the moon and colonize it.

Hawking said that North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong-un and his recent threats to destroy its enemies should be taken seriously and we should start looking for another planet if we hope to survive the event of a catastrophe on earth — the most speculated World War 3.

“I am an optimist. I believe we can. One of the best ways to do this is to move out into space and explore the potential for human beings to live on other planets.”

Stephen Hawking further urged the leading nations to push on with airspace programs in order to send astronauts to the moon within few years. During the Yalta European Strategy Forum, he added that as we have already landed on the moon, it could become our base to explore other planets.

Scientists recently found the ice deposits on the moon’s north pole and according to Stephen Hawking, we should do more research to investigate the possibility of life on other planets in our solar system.

According to the professor, if we are able to colonize the moon then it could be a way to get oxygen and if we are able to do that, then it increases the possibility of us living on other planets like Mars.

He added that leaving our planet will not solve our existing problems but it surely will provide the human race with a new perspective.

“Leaving earth will give us a new perspective. It would also unite us to face a common challenge.”

[Featured Image by NASA/Newsmakers/Getty Images]