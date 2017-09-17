‘Project 70’: Is Charles, Prince Of Wales Already Working On His Transition As King?

Is Prince Charles on his to way to becoming the king sooner than expected? Well according to reports, it is already happening.

According to the U.K.’s The Times, Prince Charles is allegedly working on the so-called “Project 70” — a plan related to the Prince of Wales’ transition to becoming king by his 70th birthday on November 14, 2018.

The news site claimed that Prince Charles’ staff has been “keen to accelerate” the plans, particularly in making him more involved in significant royal events by the time he reaches 70 next year.

The outlet also noted that “Project 70” is planning to include the Royal Maundy service and Commonwealth events in Prince Charles’ key royal appearances. Apparently, the said events would give the impression that the prince is “the king in waiting.”

“Prince Charles’s team is thought to want him to be more involved in occasions such as the Royal Maundy service, when the monarch distributes alms to pensioners on the day before Good Friday, and in Commonwealth events.”

Prince Charles has been the heir to the British throne since February 1952, when Queen Elizabeth II was crowned. And just recently, the 68-year-old royalty sets a new record for the royal family as the longest serving Prince of Wales — holding the title for 59 years, one month, 15 days and counting.

Despite reports about “Project 70,” Clarence House, the royal residence of Prince Charles, has denied its existence.

Reports of “Project 70” come amid an allegedly increasing royal tension, especially between Clarence House and Buckingham Palace.

Previously, it has been reported that Prince Charles has played a huge role in forcing out Sir Christopher Geidt from his position as Queen Elizabeth II’s private secretary.

According to reports, Geidt was fired after “complaints” from Prince Charles and Prince Andrew. There were also claims that the ousting is the “climax” of rising tension between the two royal households.

Meanwhile, it has been reported recently that Prince Charles does not want to live at Buckingham Palace once he becomes the king. Apparently, the heir to the throne prefers to live at his current residence in Clarence House together with his wife Camilla.

It was noted that Prince Charles wants to turn the Buckingham Palace into a museum and make it more sustainable by opening it up to the ticket-buying public.

Buckingham Palace currently opens to the public between July and October while Queen Elizabeth II takes her annual holiday at Balmoral.

Despite Prince Charles’ preference of Clarence House, a source from the royal household clarified that “Buckingham Palace will remain the official London residence of the monarch.”

