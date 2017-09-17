Police on Friday morning entered a home on Mills Drive in Clarksville, Tennessee, to find a scene of incredible horror, as a young mom and her two kids — a toddler age three, and a nine-month-old baby — lay inside dead from gunshot wounds, according to a report by WZTV in Nashville. And only adding to the horror, the responding officers found the slain woman’s husband, the father of the two little children, standing on the front lawn of the home.

When they questioned him, 27-year-old Jordan Hazel confessed to the cops that he killed his wife, Keara Hazel, 23, and their two small children, Jaylynn the baby and toddler Kayden, WKRN TV News reported.

But what still baffles the police investigators is why? What was Jordan Hazel’s motive for destroying what appeared to the outside world as a happy, young family in a hail of bloodshed and gunfire? On his Facebook page, Jordan called himself “an extremely hard worker for my beautiful wife and two gorgeous kids,” and friends described Keara as friendly, bubbly and outgoing.

Even Jordan Hazel’s own mother was left stunned and at a loss as to why her son may have committed the horrendous crime to which police say he has already confessed, saying only that he “must have snapped.”

“They were loving. They were the best kids, the happiest babies, and Jordan was the best daddy,” the accused killer’s mother, Cindy Soliz, told the Leaf-Chronicle newspaper in Clarksville.

“Something must have snapped in Jordan because he loved his kids and he loved his wife,” Hazel’s mother told the paper.

Soliz said that the only issues in the family that she was aware of were routine problems with finances, and the fact that Jordan’s father was suffering from terminal cancer. She had planned to pay the whole family’s travel costs for a trip to New York where they would see Jordan’s father, who had never met his younger grandchild, before he passed away. But now that trip will never happen.

Police found the shocking and heartbreaking scene inside the home just before 11 a.m. on Friday, shortly after neighbors reported hearing chilling screams from inside the house, according to a WSMV TV News report.

One neighbor, Ilona Rivera, told WSMV that she heard a woman screaming “My babies!” from inside the home.

“That scream was so deep from within her soul, but I knew something was wrong,” Rivera said. Police sirens quickly followed the screams, but it is unclear as of Saturday who placed the call to police, who said only that the caller was a family member. Whether that person was Keara Hazel making a call before being killed, or whether Jordan Hazel himself called police, has not been made public.

Jordan Hazel has now been charged with three counts of homicide. He was booked into Montgomery County Jail, with no bond being set. Police continue to investigate the harrowing triple murder case.

