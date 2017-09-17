‘Little People, Big World:’ Tori Roloff Shares Baby Jackson’s Happiest Video To Date [Watch]

There is probably no sweeter sound in the world than a baby’s giggles. When the baby is ridiculously adorable, this sweetness multiples tenfold. Tori Roloff treated her social media followers to this late Saturday night, as the Little People, Big World star shared what could only be Baby Jackson’s cutest, happiest video to date.

Tori’s video featured Baby J lying on his back on his bed, playing with Jacob Roloff’s girlfriend, Isabel Rock. In the short clip, Isabel could be seen tickling Jackson, who was squealing happily as his aunt played with him. While Tori and Zach Roloff’s baby has been captured on a video smiling and laughing before, he has never been this happy.

Isabel could not help herself as she played with Baby J, and during the course of the short video clip, Jacob Roloff’s beau could be heard gushing over Jackson. In classic Baby J fashion, Jackson even looked directly at the camera as he giggled wholeheartedly, seemingly enjoying the fact that he was being filmed.

Tori Roloff’s latest video of her little man has proven to be a hit among her social media followers. In the first two hours since uploading the incredibly adorable clip, Baby J’s giggling video had been viewed over 106,000 times. Comments continue to pour from the LPBW star’s fans, too, and all of them are extremely positive.

Baby Jackson’s latest video clip has gained hundreds of comments, with many telling Tori to treasure this stage in Baby J’s growth. The Little People, Big World star’s followers also remarked that there is probably no sound better in the world than the sound of giggling babies.

“Love it!! Nothing cuter than making babies laugh and giggle or squeal,” wrote one commenter.

“Love the giggles!!!! Treasure this time bcuz it goes by way too fast!!! So stinking adorable!!!!” wrote another.

Tori Roloff has been sharing a number of sweet family moments with her social media followers this weekend. Prior to Jackson’s giggling video, Tori also shared an adorable picture of Zach and Baby J, which has all but melted the LPBW community’s hearts. Tori also shared some fun moments with Jacob Roloff and his girlfriend Isabel Rock as they played chess and explored the beach.

Overall, this weekend seems to be going wonderfully for Tori, Zach and Jackson Roloff. While controversy might be brewing on the other side of the family, with rumors emerging once more about an alleged conflict between Amy Roloff and Jeremy and Audrey, Tori’s warm family posts continue to be a breath of fresh air for the Little People, Big World community.

