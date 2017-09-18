’90 Day Fiance’: Danielle Mullins Fakes Tears To Make Viewers Hate Mohamed Jbali?

It’s no secret that the train wreck marriage of 90 Day Fiance stars Danielle Mullins and Mohamed Jbali is what making them controversial yet popular at the same time. However, it seems that the exes still have not moved on from their failed relationship as they still continue to attack each other during the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Tell All.

Since they no longer live under the same roof and have next to nothing communication, Danielle Mullins and Mohamed Jbali made sure to get their messages across during the three-hour Tell All special. Other couples, Jorge Nava, Anfisa Arkhipchenko, Pedro and Chantel Jimeno, Russ and Paola Mayfield, Alexei and Loren Brovarnik, were also present at the time, but Danielle Mullins and Mohamed Jbali garnered the most attention as expected.

Danielle Mullins initially got a lot of sympathies after Mohamed Jbali repeatedly accused her of being a drama queen. The much younger Tunisian revealed during the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Tell All that his ex-wife can shed tears at the drop of a hat to get people to feel bad for her and take her side.

When the Tell All host, Shaun Robinson, asked Mohamed Jbali if he believed that Danielle Mullins loved him, the star said “no” that led to Danielle walking out the stage crying. Instead of saying he was sorry for making his ex-wife upset, Mohamed shared that the 90 Day Fiance star does this all the time and he feels that she cries so viewers would see him as the bad guy.

Mohamed Jbali had always said that something is wrong with Danielle Mullins and that she needed to see a doctor.

People first thought that Mohamed Jbali was just making false accusations against Danielle Mullins to defend his actions. Although he has gotten a lot of hate for his statement, it seems that Mohamed’s claims are now being backed up by Mama June’s manager.

Just like Mama June Shannon, Danielle Mullins was given the opportunity to have a makeover. However, the 90 Day Fiance star recently announced that she cut ties with Mama June’s manager Gina Rodriguez, explaining that she was not satisfied with how GR Media and BMB (Big Money Brandi) Management do their social media strategies.

Gina Rodriguez then revealed that Danielle Mullins did not depart from the team, but she personally quit on the reality star, describing her as someone with “extremely unstable behavior.” With this revelation, it seems that Mohamed Jbali might be actually telling the truth about his ex-wife’s behavior after all.

