The guessing game surrounding Phaedra Parks’ future as a cast member of the Real Housewives of Atlanta has dragged on for months now. Since TMZ first reported that Phaedra had been fired for finally admitting to lying on Kandi Burruss, there have been several conflicting reports saying otherwise.

Between that, and Phaedra’s refusal to officially confirm or deny her employment status, fans of the show haven’t been given anything concrete to stand on regarding Phaedra’s affiliation with the show. Just this week, several mainstream news sites claimed that Phaedra Parks had been “begging” producers for her spot back on the show, but was turned down.

A new, conflicting report by The Jasmine Brand claims that that just isn’t true.

According to the gossip blog, Phaedra Parks has washed her hands of the entire show, and it’s by her own choice that she isn’t returning. The new report claims that Phaedra Parks has actually been asked back by producers, but decided against it. Why? Well, Phaedra Parks isn’t happy with how she was portrayed on the reality show and feels that she was set up by the producers.

If you remember, Phaedra Parks drew the ire of many Kandi Burruss fans when she admitted to spreading the rumor that Kandi and her husband, Todd wanted to drug and rape Porsha Williams. It’s that admission that prompted rumors that she had been fired from the show, and what started all of the drama.

Shortly after the reunion aired, reports emerged that Phaedra felt that RHOA producers set her up to take the fall, though the Bravo told Page Six that production wasn’t “involved.”

Now, this new report is basically reinforcing those claims.

“She felt like she was set up. The whole ‘sex dungeon’ comment started as a joke’, but it just spiraled out of control,” a source told The Jasmine Brand.

The source also addressed recent rumors which implied that Phaedra was hurting financially, which surfaced after Phaedra listed on of her Atlanta homes for sale.

“Phaedra is a business woman. She just signed 10 new clients. She was living comfortably before the show and her business is still thriving.”

