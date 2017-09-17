Are Jeremy And Audrey Roloff Refusing Help From Amy Roloff? Fans Think Lack Of Photos Are A Clue

There seems to be something strange going on between Audrey and Jeremy Roloff and matriarch Amy Roloff. Ever since baby Ember Jean was born last Sunday, Amy has yet to appear on any photo with her newborn granddaughter. This has rekindled suspicions among fans that Amy might not be getting along with her son and daughter-in-law. After Audrey complained in her Instagram about her lack of sleep since Ember’s birth, rumors arose once more about the Roloff’s alleged conflict with each other.

Over the past years, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff seemed to have consistently distanced themselves from the Roloff matriarch. The pair had also aired their reservations about Amy’s new boyfriend, Chris Marek, who started a relationship with the LPBW star not long after her divorce with her ex-husband, Matt Roloff. Now that Ember Jean has been born, this alleged distance seems to have become a lot more prominent.

As stated in a recent report by the Inquisitr, Audrey Roloff lamented to her social media followers about her lack of sleep. According to the Little People, Big World star, she had only slept seven hours during the past six days since Ember’s birth. That equates to just over an hour of sleep a day, and it has been met with some skepticism among the LPBW community.

Audrey’s sleeping habits notwithstanding, many of Audrey’s social media followers have noticed that Auj and Jeremy seem to be taking care of Ember Jean on their own. Considering that Jeremy is still in the process of renovating their house, most of the parenting duties have likely fallen on Audrey. With this in mind, several members of the LPBW community have expressed their reservations about the fact that no one seems to be helping out the new couple in taking care of the baby.

These observations are particularly interesting, since Amy has always kept her lines open for her children when it comes to taking care of her grandkids. This was shown when Baby Jackson was born four months ago, with Amy aiding Tori and Zach Roloff in keeping Baby J cared for and occupied. Amy Roloff, if anything, is a very caring grandmother at her core. Thus, many members of the LPBW community have found it strange that the Roloff matriarch is not doing the same with her second grandchild, especially after Audrey publicly admitted that she was already having a challenging time.

Many of the Little People, Big World community are speculating that Amy’s lack of photos with Ember Jean might be a sign that Auj and Jer have asked the Roloff matriarch to keep her distance. There could be some basis for these speculations, especially since Audrey and Jeremy seem set on the task of taking care of Ember on their own.

The reasons why Amy appears to be keeping her distance from her new grandchild remain unknown for now. Regardless of the reasons, however, Amy’s absence in Auj and Jer’s household is a loss for Ember Jean. If any, Amy’s help could definitely alleviate the pressure on Audrey, who seems to be facing the realities of motherhood slowly but surely.

Do you think Jer and Auj Roloff intentionally asked Amy to keep her distance? Is Amy just too busy to lend a hand in the care of her new grandchild? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instagram]