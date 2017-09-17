Are Jeremy And Audrey Roloff Refusing Help From Amy Roloff? Fans Think Lack Of Photos Are A Clue

There seems to be something strange going on between Audrey and Jeremy Roloff and matriarch Amy Roloff. Ever since baby Ember Jean was born last Sunday, Amy has yet to appear on any photo with her newborn granddaughter. This has rekindled suspicions among fans that Amy might not be getting along with her son and daughter-in-law. After Audrey complained in her Instagram about her lack of sleep since Ember’s birth, rumors arose once more about the Roloff’s alleged conflict with each other.
Over the past years, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff seemed to have consistently distanced themselves from the Roloff matriarch. The pair had also aired their reservations about Amy’s new boyfriend, Chris Marek, who started a relationship with the LPBW star not long after her divorce with her ex-husband, Matt Roloff. Now that Ember Jean has been born, this alleged distance seems to have become a lot more prominent.
As stated in a recent report by the Inquisitr, Audrey Roloff lamented to her social media followers about her lack of sleep. According to the Little People, Big World star, she had only slept seven hours during the past six days since Ember’s birth. That equates to just over an hour of sleep a day, and it has been met with some skepticism among the LPBW community.
Audrey’s sleeping habits notwithstanding, many of Audrey’s social media followers have noticed that Auj and Jeremy seem to be taking care of Ember Jean on their own. Considering that Jeremy is still in the process of renovating their house, most of the parenting duties have likely fallen on Audrey. With this in mind, several members of the LPBW community have expressed their reservations about the fact that no one seems to be helping out the new couple in taking care of the baby.
And my baby granddaughter is here. I'm so so excited and happy for Jeremy and Audrey. I'm a grandma again. Ember Jean is beautiful. What a blessing. My heart is full of joy!! http://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-moms/news/audrey-roloff-gives-birth-welcomes-daughter-with-husband-jeremy-w499518.http://www.tlc.com/tlcme/audrey-and-jeremy-roloffs-baby-girl-is-born/ #grandmaamy #amyssecondact #beating50percent
These observations are particularly interesting, since Amy has always kept her lines open for her children when it comes to taking care of her grandkids. This was shown when Baby Jackson was born four months ago, with Amy aiding Tori and Zach Roloff in keeping Baby J cared for and occupied. Amy Roloff, if anything, is a very caring grandmother at her core. Thus, many members of the LPBW community have found it strange that the Roloff matriarch is not doing the same with her second grandchild, especially after Audrey publicly admitted that she was already having a challenging time.
Many of the Little People, Big World community are speculating that Amy’s lack of photos with Ember Jean might be a sign that Auj and Jer have asked the Roloff matriarch to keep her distance. There could be some basis for these speculations, especially since Audrey and Jeremy seem set on the task of taking care of Ember on their own.
The reasons why Amy appears to be keeping her distance from her new grandchild remain unknown for now. Regardless of the reasons, however, Amy’s absence in Auj and Jer’s household is a loss for Ember Jean. If any, Amy’s help could definitely alleviate the pressure on Audrey, who seems to be facing the realities of motherhood slowly but surely.
Our precious baby girl – Ember Jean Roloff – is finally here!!! 7.13 lbs 20.25" long and born on September 10th. Wow. Natural labor was the hardest thing I've ever done, but holding our baby for the first time was undeniably the most empowering and rewarding moment of my life. Of course, I wrote "always more" on my hand when I went into labor, but never have these words carried more meaning. The whole time I just kept reminding myself of the MORE that was within me through Christ – that I could keep enduring, surrendering, trusting, and pushing more and more because of Christ's strength within me. The second she was out of my belly and into my arms, the tears of pain ceased, and Jeremy and I looked at our daughter and each other with tears of uncontainable joy. We are in complete awe of the miracle of life, and feeling so blessed to be entrusted with such a beautiful daughter. Sweet little Ember, may you always be a light in the darkness, glowing in all you do, enduring, feirce, and hard to extinguish;) May you always believe in the more that is within you, and when stoked and kindled by your Creator – may you be able to burn and glow even MORE than you ever could on you own ???? We love you so much Ember Jean Roloff. Thank you for making us "mom and dad" 😉 ????pc: @juliagreenphotography #journeyofjerandauj #emberjean #alwaysmore
