For many generations, the British monarch has called Buckingham Palace home, but when Prince Charles takes the throne and becomes king, he has no intention of moving into the 775 room home that he believes is more suited to other things. Word is that Prince William, who is in the line of succession to be king after Prince Charles passes, agrees with his father and finds Buckingham Palace to be a white elephant.

Queen Elizabeth II is the longest sitting monarch in British history, and though she has made changes, they have been gradual. But Queen Elizabeth’s son, Prince Charles, and his sons Prince William and Prince Harry, allegedly have a great interest in creating a modern monarchy, and they will build on the changes made by Queen Elizabeth. In 2011, Queen Elizabeth created the Succession to the Crown Act which eliminates the preference for a male heir over a female heir.

“In determining the succession to the Crown, the gender of a person born after 28 October 2011 does not give that person, or that person’s descendants, precedence over any other person (whenever born).”

This means that even if the third child of Prince William and Kate Middleton is a boy, he won’t move ahead of his sister Princess Charlotte on the basis of gender (but Princess Charlotte will still follow her brother, Prince George, who follows his father, Prince William).

Go beyond the gates… A post shared by @buckinghampalaceshop on Mar 23, 2016 at 3:34am PDT

Prince Charles believes that Buckingham Palace is more suited to being an office building, a museum, and a place that should have more public access for tours, and so reportedly he wants to remain in Clarence House with wife Camilla even after he becomes King Charles III (if he chooses to keep the name Charles as his name when he becomes king).

Sources close to Prince Charles said he does not think that Buckingham Palace should be the primary residence of the royal family after he rises to the throne.

“The heir to the British throne wants to drop Buckingham Palace as the top royal residence when he becomes king.”

It was Queen Victoria who designated Buckingham Palace as the official royal residence, but Prince Charles wants to make a switch and make appropriate changes to change with the times. Fans of Netflix’s The Crown will remember that it was Prince Philip who renovated Clarence House, and so Prince Charles lived there once before as a toddler.

Prince William is said to be thoroughly on board when it comes to moving away from Buckingham Palace as the official royal residence, as it is too large for any modern family situation, according to sources.

“I know [Charles] is no fan of ‘the big house,’ as he calls the palace. He doesn’t see it as a viable future home or a house that’s fit for purpose in the modern world.”

A post shared by Claudia Betoldi (@clolondon) on Sep 14, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

As much as Prince Charles, 68, is all about creating a modern monarchy which can withstand challenges and changing times, there are some traditional records that Prince Charles, Prince of Wales is setting. Prince Charles is now the longest reigning Prince of Wales to date. Prince Charles was invested as the Prince of Wales in 1969 at the age of 20 in Wales at Caernarfon Castle by his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The record was previously held by Queen Victoria’s son Edward VII, who became king in 1901, closing out the Victorian era and opening the Edwardian era.

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

Netflix ‘The Crown’ Will Feature Charles And Diana Drama, But Not In…

Princess Diana’s Lover Forced To Deny That He Is Prince Harry’s Father

Queen Elizabeth Poses With Her Corgis On The Cover Of ‘Vanity Fair’

New Rules For Being A Modern Royal Heir, The British Royal Family…

When Prince Charles finally becomes king, he will be the oldest British king ever (King William IV took the throne in 1830 at the age of 64, but died seven years later).

Do you think it’s a good idea to move the royal residence out of Buckingham Palace per Prince Charles’ desire to remain at Clarence House?

[Featured Image by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images]