WWE News: Bettor Wins Over $45K On ‘SummerSlam 2017’ Bet, WWE Betting Could Be Taken Off Sportsbooks

In recent WWE news, it was reported that one bettor managed to rack up over $45,000 in winnings from the SummerSlam 2017 pay-per-view to get some decent “Money in the Bank.” The latest edition of the SummerSlam event took place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York last month and saw a variety of big matches on the card. They included Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship and Brock Lesnar defending his WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal 4Way matchup. Both Mahal and Lesnar retained their titles, while several other competitors on the card won championship belts including Natalya, Sasha Banks, and The Usos.

So how does someone win over $45,000 betting on WWE matches? As WWE Leaks reported per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, the bettor picked 10 match winners or decisions properly for the WWE SummerSlam 2017 pay-per-view card. By combining all of the matches into one bet, that increased the overall winnings for the payout exponentially. It resulted in a huge win for a very small initial bet that was placed. The term for this type of bet is known as a “parlay” in the sports betting world as it involves the combination of multiple bets together. All of the picks must be correct to win on the bet ticket, though.

Dave Meltzer gave the details on the situation in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

He [the bettor] did a $3.36 parlay on ten matches, all of which he got right, and won $45,600. That was a key thing where I mentioned after the show that a lot of the gambling sites were considering dropping WWE because insiders that knew could make a lot of money and that level money was ridiculous. The company that got hammered hasn’t done parlays in a long time, and won’t be doing them again.

Between the WWE SummerSlam 2017 Kickoff Show and the main card, there were a total of 13 matches. Several new champions were crowned including new Raw Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, new SmackDown Live tag team champions The Usos, as well as new Raw tag team champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. It’s unknown which 10 matches the winning bet ticket had. However, the fact that someone won this amount on such a small bet has made sportsbooks think twice about offering WWE odds to bettors.

A variety of online sportsbooks offer the option to wager on WWE events, or various future outcomes in WWE. Among them are the Irish sportsbook Paddy Power as well as the 5 Dimes sportsbook. The sportsbooks not only offer individual match bets but also bets on who might become the next champions at some point in the future. However, the fact that WWE is scripted and there are often leaks ahead of pay-per-views is giving the books a good reason to think twice on this.

It’s clear that one bettor was able to easily score on an event which years ago may have been filled with surprises. It’s also possible they just had a really good feeling for who would win each of the matches. Still, with the arrival of the internet to provide the latest spoilers and leaks, it makes WWE events a bit less of a guessing game than actual sports events might be. However, some sportsbooks are still offering professional wrestling betting odds online.

As of this report, the Paddy Power sportsbook is still offering WWE items for bettors to wager on. Among the odds being offered are who will win the Royal Rumble 2018 and who will be the WWE Universal Champion after WrestleMania 34. John Cena and Roman Reigns are tied at 9 to 4 odds to win the Rumble match while Reigns leads all contenders at 4 to 6 to be the Universal Champion after Mania.

[Featured Image by WWE]