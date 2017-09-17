‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Part 2 HOH Results, Who Will Battle In 2017 Season Finale?

Big Brother 19 spoilers from Saturday, September 16, reveal the HOH results from part two. The final three of the BB19 cast plays a three-part Head of Household Competition to decide who holds the power to choose the final two. While CBS didn’t allow the first part of the final HOH Competition to play out on the live feeds, when they were turned back on, it was quickly obvious that Paul Abrahamian had won the endurance challenge. Paul now has a spot in the season finale, but there are more HOH competitions to be played.

The two losers of part one faced off in part two on Saturday, with Josh Martinez and Christmas Abbott trying to achieve that chance to play against Paul Abrahamian in part three during the season finale. While part one was an endurance challenge, it was rumored that part two was going to be a bit more in-depth, while not necessarily requiring Josh and Christmas to hang from a wall all night in order to win it. When the feeds finally did turn back on, it was revealed that Josh had won part two. Those are important Big Brother 19 spoilers.

Paul Abrahamian and Josh Martinez will now face off in what is typically a mental challenge to wrap up the final Head of Household Competition on Wednesday night, September 20. There are quite a few BB19 rumors already crisscrossing social media that this should be an easy victory for Paul, meaning he would get to decide who sits next to him and faces the BB19 jury. Who will he choose?

There likely won’t be any more Big Brother 19 spoilers to come from the live feeds this summer unless Paul Abrahamian, Christmas Abbott, and Josh Martinez start shaking up their final two plans. Josh wants to go with Christmas, Christmas wants to go with Paul, and Paul wants to go with Josh to the finale. This could lead to some very negative feelings when those plans finally get revealed, but that won’t happen for a few more days. Now the final three gets to enjoy the BB19 house without much stress until Wednesday.

The two-hour Big Brother 19 season finale airs on September 20 at 8 p.m. PT/ET. This is where the full BB19 jury will award the $500,000 prize to the winner and a nice $50,000 check to the second place finisher. The choice of America’s Favorite Houseguest will also get revealed, with that person taking home a $25,000 prize for entertaining fans all summer. That will also spell the end of the Big Brother 19 spoilers and the beginning of advertisements for Celebrity Big Brother, which is set to air in the winter.

[Featured Image by Sonja Flemming/CBS]