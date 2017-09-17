Was Dakota Johnson A Complete ‘Diva’ On ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Set?

Fifty Shades Freed has wrapped filming and it was allegedly not a moment too soon for everyone who had to work with lead actress, Dakota Johnson. Radar Online reports that the actress was a complete “diva” on set and it made things tense between her and co-star, Jamie Dornan.

“Dakota was such a diva on the Fifty Shades Freed set,” a source told Radar. “She was out of control, it was incredible.”

Radar claims that Dakota’s attitude became so unbearable that producers had to ask her mom, actress Melanie Griffith, to talk to her.

“The producer called Melanie Griffith and asked her to speak to Dakota about her bad behavior,” the source said.

Rumors of Dakota’s bad behavior doesn’t bode well for her performance on screen and her chemistry with Jamie Dornan. Producers are probably hoping for better reviews for this movie than the second film in the series. Fifty Shades Darker has a 10 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, which aggregates critics’ and audience’s reviews. Rolling Stone gave it 0.5 stars out of 4 with the reviewer Peter Travers saying that the film was 50 percent dumber than the first film, Fifty Shades Of Grey. We’ll just have to wait to see if the third film will overshadow the negative reviews of its predecessor.

Fifty Shades Freed is the third and final installment of the Fifty Shades of Grey series, based on the erotica books by E.L. James. According to Deadline, the film is set to be released on Valentine’s Day 2018. It was directed by James Foley and stars Arielle Kebbel, Tyler Hoechlin, and Max Martini, among others, alongside Dornan and Johnson.

The first teaser was recently unveiled and it shows Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) continuing their S&M-flavored relationship. Based on the trailer, in this movie, our two leads get married, and at first, Anastasia seems thrilled that she gets to share the spoils of Christian’s vast wealth.

Brand new trailer for Fifty Shades Freed revealed and it teases some BIG changeshttps://t.co/GRhsFDbR2P pic.twitter.com/qKU6AmOquV — Mirror TV (@MirrorTV) September 11, 2017

But then things take a dark turn and we see flashes of a gun, what looks like a car chase, and a potential kidnapping?

Check out the teaser trailer below to see for yourself.

[Featured Image by Ian Gavan/Getty Images]