Kevin Hart Says He Hurt Wife Eniko Parrish: Instagram Video Confirms Cheating? Kevin Refuses Extortion Attempt

Kevin Hart has been the subject of plenty of speculation when reports surfaced that alleged Kevin had cheated on his wife, Eniko Parrish-Hart. Previously, Kevin wrote that people should laugh at the “BS,” as reported by the Inquisitr. Back then, Kevin hit back at claims that he cheated on his pregnant wife, Eniko. The Radar Online video below appeared with the headline, “EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart Caught Cheating Behind His Pregnant Wife’s Back!” Photos of Kevin with a beautiful woman and others in a car taken at a “5 a.m. rendezvous at a Miami Beach hotel” purportedly show that Kevin was cheating when away from Parrish.

Now the new video below from Hart’s Instagram account seems to confirm those suspicions from Kevin himself. Kevin opens the video by admitting that Hart hurt his wife, and even though he did not go into details about exactly how he hurt Eniko, Kevin pointed to making the same mistakes he’d made in the past and said that he put himself in a stupid situation. However, Hart also said that he would not bow to pressure to help someone else make financial gains off of his pain. Therefore, Kevin said that he would confess publicly and send his apologies to his wife and children. Hart wrote that he had to do better and that he would do better in the future.

Warning: The video contains language that might be offensive.

Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all. A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

Hart admitted that he is not a perfect man and has never claimed to be. He signed off the description of his Instagram video with the news that he loves everyone. As expected, such a confession gained more than 200,000 views in about 30 minutes. Kevin’s video confession is also gaining a plethora of comments, with people having big reactions to Hart’s confession.

On Eniko’s Instagram page, there are comments ranging from those that let Parrish know that her fans are praying for her after Kevin’s confession. Others are commenting that now she knows what it’s like to be cheated on as well. Hart famously admitted to cheating on his first wife during his comedy specials, and now certain folks are filling Eniko’s page with comments that assume she was a woman that Kevin cheated on his first wife with.

#BumpDay ♥ A post shared by eníĸo • нarт ???? (@enikonhart) on Sep 13, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

That's a wrap..Until next year! ???? #HARTBEATWEEKEND2017♥️ A post shared by eníĸo • нarт ???? (@enikonhart) on Sep 4, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

