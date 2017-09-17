Real Housewives of New York’s Sonja Morgan was allowed to run wild while out on the town in Los Angeles, and in what Page Six is calling her “drunken antics,” Josh Flagg, the groom-to-be who was being feted, ended up with a cut on his face just before his wedding. Sonja explains that she had been drinking, along with everyone else at the pre-wedding celebration for Flagg and his now-husband, Bobby Boyd, and perhaps she was overserved.

There are two stories about how Josh Flagg, of Million Dollar Listing, ended up face-planting along with Sonja Morgan at his pre-wedding party. A source who attended explained that Sonja was playing around with Josh, and got a bit sloppy.

“She pulled Josh’s jacket when he walked by, and he fell face-first into the table. They had to put makeup over the gash on his forehead for the wedding pictures.”

But of course, Real Housewives’ “Tipsy Girl” Sonja Morgan has another saucier story about how Josh Flagg got injured.

Sonja said everyone was drunk, and Josh fell when he leaned forward to admire her diamond necklace.

My last kiss with my dear friend Josh as a single man before he gets married to the lovely Bobby. Beautiful seated dinner and dancing for family and out-of-town guests at the parents home last evening. Thank you for sharing the love! A post shared by Sonja Morgan (@sonjatmorgan) on Sep 9, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

Real Housewives’ Sonja Morgan, whose 54th birthday is quickly approaching, laid out the timeline for the incident that left a scar on Josh Flagg’s face.

“We’d all had dinner first. It was several courses and wines at Tao, then we went over to the Beverly Hills Hotel, where everyone was staying. We were all hanging out, and Josh leaned over to look at my diamond-and-pearl necklace, but he, unfortunately, tripped over and I had to literally catch him by his b***s.”

Though Flagg’s husband immediately called it a night, Sonja said that Flagg quickly forgave her. And Josh admitted that the incident is in the past.

“Sonja and I have been great friends for many years, and any wounds she may or may not have inflicted on me are well welcomed. I love her dearly.”

The last drunken incident left Sonja Morgan injured with a broken tooth. Sonja was trying to remove a man’s expensive shirt with her teeth and broke a tooth on the button. But Sonja found the whole thing very funny.

“I broke my tooth ripping his shirt off.”

The host of the party, Bethenny Frankel, said she nearly messed herself when Sonja explained that she had broken her tooth trying to help one of the “party hunks” strip down.

But the person who is missing when drunken Sonja comes out to play is her alleged boyfriend, “Frenchie.” Frenchie, aka Edgar Vaudeville, is Sonja’s boyfriend on Real Housewives, but some sources are saying that he was hired to play Sonja’s younger boyfriend. Entertainment Weekly said that both Carole Radziwill and Dorinda Medley have heard the rumor.

“Carole and Luann have both heard rumors that Sonja’s Frenchie is actually an actor ‘cast’ as her boyfriend. It’s unclear who was casting him but Sonja denies it. She washes his underwear after all.”

Do you think Real Housewives’ Sonja Morgan has a drinking problem or does she just need to cut back?

[Featured Image by Rob Kim/Getty Images]