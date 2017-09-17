LPBW: Audrey And Jeremy Roloff Face ‘Dilemma’ With Baby Ember Jean

This early, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are facing a few “problems” with baby Ember Jean but these “dilemmas” are the kind that most new parents don’t want to go away.

Just recently, Jeremy took to Facebook to seek advice for ‘a friend.’ Apparently, that ‘friend’ of his is having a hard time refraining from kissing his baby.

“Um okay. How do you stop kissing your baby? Asking for a friend…”

Fans of the 27-year-old Little People, Big World star immediately flooded his Facebook post with tons of advice. In fact, as of this writing, the post has garnered a little over 600 comments to go with more than 5,000 Facebook Likes.

Of course, Jeremy was jokingly called out for pretending to be asking advice for a friend. Some thought the “friend” was actually his wife Audrey.

“A friend,” said one fan. “Nice try Jeremy lol…”

Many of his followers who commented shared their experiences with their own children or grandchildren. Some of them related how difficult it is to stop showering their loved ones with hugs and kisses even after they’ve grown up. A lot of the commenters also told Jeremy to never stop kissing baby Ember as there may come a time that the kisses will be fewer and farther apart.

“Don’t stop until they tell you to,” said a certain follower. “Unfortunately, that day WILL come.”

“You don’t,” said another. “You will be kissing on her for the rest of your life.”

Another fan told Jeremy to “Never, never, never [stop kissing baby Ember], and always tell her you love her everyday several times a day.” The follower also told Jeremy that doing so will make baby Ember feel safe and secure.

As for Audrey, her ‘dilemma’ stems from having a lack of sleep, which is quite understandable considering the 26-year-old just gave birth to baby Ember Jean a week ago.

“But if I “sleep when she sleeps” I miss all the milk drunk cuddles… it’s a dilemma.”

Audrey initially expressed how little sleep she’s been getting since becoming a mother to Ember. In fact, she mentioned in her Instagram Story that she only got around 7 hours of sleep in a period of 6 days.

Most of Audrey’s followers told her that it’s normal for first-time moms to have trouble getting some sleep. And it’s not just because mothers of young children such as Ember need to be up always to feed and take care of the babies but also because it’s quite difficult not to be overwhelmed with such bundles of joy.

One follower told Audrey that it’s typical for a first-time mom to just want to “sit there and watch her 24/7.” The fan also told Audrey that she needed to rest. “Enjoy your precious little angel, but don’t forget to look after mama.”

Another gave a more detailed advice telling Audrey to pump enough milk and let Jeremy feed baby Ember so she could get a few more hours of rest. The follower also said that baby Ember could feel her stress if she’s worn out from lack of sleep.

????She’s here!???? Get all the details about Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s precious new daughter, including her name! #LPBW https://t.co/tS8LGuDxI9 pic.twitter.com/Yg3eJw70S5 — TLC Network (@TLC) September 11, 2017

Baby Ember Jean had the entire Roloff family and Little People, Big World fans on the edge of their seats after she took her time before making her grand entrance. Ember was expected on August 31 but it took 10 more days before Audrey went into labor. The newest baby Roloff was born on September 10 at 9:40 a.m., and weighed 7 pounds and 13 ounces.

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Instagram]