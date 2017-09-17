‘The View’ Hosts Under Fire For Defending Hillary’s Recent Comments On Women Voters

The ladies of The View were slammed online this week for their “out of touch” thinking about women not having a mind of their own when it comes to casting a vote. During a discussion, it came to light that a few of the ladies of The View believe that wives listen to their husbands when deciding who to vote for. This was said to basically back up Hillary Clinton in a comment she made that is considered by a lot of folks online today as an antiquated train of thought.

BPR suggests that for a show that “prides itself on being a feminist wonderland,” they sure ruffled a lot of feathers this week and folks on social media are claiming their “out of touch” thoughts have “insulted women.” This was very evident from what both women and men were posting on the social media sites after getting wind of this conversation.

The conversation started with a comment made by Hillary Clinton on NPR, when she told the audience she was warned by Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg that women will be pressured by their husbands not to vote for her. This comment was made by Hillary on her book tour describing What Happened in the last election.

According to Fox News, it was when The View‘s Joy Behar offered her thoughts on Hillary’s comment that the social media sites started buzzing. Behar said, “I think there is a point to that. It’s not just that women hate other women… I think that women vote in their interest, economic interest, just like the men do. So if the men have jobs and they say to their wives, this is just one example, ‘We’re going to get a tax break from the Republicans,’ and that will make the family have more money, the wife will go along with it.”

Behar went on to note how men are making more money than women and she believes ethical issues sometimes take a back seat to issues regarding the economy for female voters, reports Fox News. Another host, Paula Faris, didn’t seem to harbor those same thoughts. She read a quote from Clinton, and before she did, she warned this might be taken as a sexist comment by some people. Faris quoted Clinton by reading,

“All of the sudden, the husband turns to the wife, ‘I told you she was going to be in jail. You don’t want to waste your vote.’ Or the boyfriend turns to the girlfriend, ‘She’s gonna get locked up.”

After reading this Faris criticized the comment as ” basically insinuating that I can’t think independently of my husband.” Faris was one of many to take Hillary’s comment as somewhat of an insult. Another Twitter user, Andrea Moncy, tweeted,

“My husband voted for Johnson I voted for Hillary. Women are fully capable to think independently.”

Hillary has been blaming an awful lot of people, places, and things for her election loss during her book tour, which another article from the Daily Mail suggests. Now it sounds as if she is blaming women voters, or at least this is how it appears to the folks posting on the social media sites. She conveyed that women listen to what their male counterparts tell them when it comes to their sacred vote. This line of thinking has the social media users fuming and there are more than a few women who are taking this as an insult.

Some on the social media sites are conveying that they are stunned that Hillary doesn’t give women the credit for having an independent mind today. Some of the women online were appalled not only because another female is making these comments, but also because she’s the same woman who just attempted to break the glass ceiling to become the first female president of the United States. This would be someone you would not expect to harbor this train of thought, according to reports.

On @ffweekend, GOP strategist @JenKernsUSA mocked @HillaryClinton for failing to take responsibility for her failure in 2016. pic.twitter.com/XkG61khLct — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 16, 2017

The women of The View didn’t seem to do Clinton any favors in their attempt to support her comments on women being pressured by the men in their lives not to vote for her. Whoopi Goldberg came to Hillary’s defense by saying that she grew up during the decades where the men made the household decisions. This conversation flooded the social media sites with comments on how these thoughts are a flashback from decades that are long gone. Here are a few comments that appeared on social media during and after the ladies of The View aired their thoughts.

WATCH: @HillaryClinton says Sheryl Sandberg warned her women would be pressured by the men in their lives to vote against her. We discuss. pic.twitter.com/gO5PAsshjf — The View (@TheView) September 15, 2017

It's funny to hear Whoopi defending Hillary's remarks. If it had been a Republican woman saying that she would have been all over her — Amy Mick (@amymick3) September 15, 2017

Hahahaha convince yourselves of that. I waited for 12 years for @POTUS to run for President. I certainly was NOT pressured by anyone. — Jean Williams (@JeanieW2010) September 15, 2017

@TheView Women vote for who they want and they did not want her!! She is a liar & cheat what else just get over it!!! — EAR_68 (@EAR_68) September 15, 2017

@theview another stupid conversation stupid hillary starts. women dont hate women, just her. she is not a worthy woman to elect #nasty — carol stewart (@i25P3gFA) September 15, 2017

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/AP Images]