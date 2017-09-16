Pamela Anderson Begs Kim Kardashian To Stop Wearing Fur In Open Letter

Pamela Anderson wrote Kim Kardashian an open letter urging her to stop wearing fur. The Baywatch star shared the full letter on her website on Saturday, September 16, where she begged the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star to swear off fur this winter.

Anderson, who is a well-known animal rights activist, started the letter off by saying how nice it was to see the reality star during New York Fashion Week before commenting on Kardashian’s fashion choices.

“Dear Kim, it was lovely seeing you at New York Fashion Week. I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know you over the years, and I can tell you’re a good person with a big, beautiful heart. I’m writing to ask you to extend your compassion to real fashion victims — the animals who are violently killed in the fur trade — by swearing off fur this winter.”

She then went into detail about how animals are treated, painting a very vivid image about the cruelty that exists in the world. She even pointed out that model Gisele Bündchen and first lady Melania Trump have both sworn off fur, too. However, nowhere in the letter did Anderson slam or criticize Kardashian. Instead, she urged her to do the right thing.

“You know I love you, and you can be a hero for animals as well as a great example to all your beautiful followers by swearing off fur. Please do the right thing. You’d be praised all over the world, including by my close friends at PETA.”

Read the full letter below.

Over the years, PETA, as well as Kardashian’s fans, have also urged her to stop wearing fur. However, the reality star has defended her right to wear it by saying it is her “choice” to do so. In 2012, Kardashian was even pelted with a flour bomb on the red carpet. Her sister, Khloé Kardashian, who once appeared on several PETA billboards, immediately cut off all ties with the animal rights group, stating that she could not support an organization that condones bullying.

In 2015, Kardashian was also slammed for dressing her then 1-year-old daughter, North West, in fur too. The criticism has not stopped her since she is often photographed wearing fur.

Although Kardashian has yet to respond to Anderson’s open letter, it seems unlikely that she will stop wearing fur because she was asked to politely. Anderson, who is a longtime vegetarian and a vocal supporter of PETA, also recently took aim at Canada Goose employees.

The company’s employees got a surprise email earlier this month urging them to use their “unique position” to stop Canada Goose from using coyote fur. She even went as far as to include a link to a 15-second video that shows a wild coyote being shot and killed.

Do you think Anderson’s public plea will convince Kardashian to stop wearing fur? Or will the KUWTK star continue to defend her right to choose?

