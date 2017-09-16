Taylor Swift Is Queen of Pop On This Week’s Charts

You can’t stop Taylor Swift. Despite all the negative publicity her new album Reputation has garnered, the pop star holds two of the top positions on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. Billboard has the news.

“Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ spends a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Sept. 23). Swift also debuts at No. 4 on the Hot 100 with ‘…Ready for It?,’ with both songs previewing her new album Reputation, due Nov. 10.”

As the article notes, this week marks the first time in almost three years that women held the top two spots simultaneously. In December of 2014, Swift was at No. 1 with “Blank Space” while Meghan Trainor zoomed into position No. 2 with “All About That Bass.”

As of Saturday afternoon, Taylor Swift still remains high on the iTunes chart. “Look What You Made Me Do” is at No. 2 and gaining ground while “…Ready For It?” falls only slightly to No. 7. All of this flies in the face of Swift’s critics, who said that she was “finished.” just one month ago.

In fact, Taylor Swift has been breaking many records over the past several weeks. According to Entertainment Weekly, less than 24 hours after releasing her video for “Look What You Made Me Do,” Swift beat Adele’s record for the most single-day views on Vevo.

Taylor Swift was accused of ripping off Beyonce’s “Formation” video by some, but director Joseph Kahn claims it was Bey who was really ripping off Ms. Swift. The Los Angeles Times has the news.

“‘It’s not ‘Formation’ at all,’ Kahn said when the subject of his Twitter war with the Beyhive came up during a Times chat about ‘Bodied,’ his unapologetically brazen satire about race, hip-hop, cultural appropriation and freedom of speech.

“They try to say she’s wearing a black crop top and Beyoncé wore a black crop top. But they don’t realize in 2015 in ‘Bad Blood,’ Taylor Swift was wearing a black crop top. I really do think, by the way, that Beyoncé copied ‘Bad Blood,’ ” Kahn is quoted as revealing.

This upset many of Beyonce’s biggest fans.

Taylor Swift really doesn't want a career does she? Keep Beyoncé's name out your mouth https://t.co/ca6FxsnZPh — jovan (@EhJovan) September 8, 2017

Joseph Kahn may be known for his “offbeat” humour, but does he *actually* think Beyoncé copied Taylor Swift? https://t.co/ErpZFqZOPB pic.twitter.com/WcM3yo4DNM — FLARE (@FLAREfashion) September 11, 2017

Kahn later admitted he was joking around. The director often finds himself in the middle of controversy after his statements. Still, this was the first time he publicly backed down. Still, this hasn’t stopped the success of Swift’s latest single and video.

There is even better news for Swift fans as the singer just released a behind-the-scenes look at her transformation to a zombie for “Look What You Made Me Do.”

The comments after the video are gushing about Swift, her talent, and how incredible the video is. With all the success Swift has been achieving since the song and video’s release, it’s quite possible that her album Reputation will break several sales and streaming records when it is released on November 10, 2017.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]