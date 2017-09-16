Watch Clemson Vs. Louisville Football Online: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time, & 2017 Game Odds

On Saturday night, football fans will watch Clemson vs. Louisville live streaming online or via television as one of the top matchups of the weekend. Both squads are ranked within the top 14 teams in the nation right now and both have started out with a perfect 2-0 record for the latest season. There are high expectations for both the Clemson Tigers and Louisville Cardinals. One team is the defending champions and the other features the reigning Heisman trophy winner. Which team will grab the victory Saturday night? Here’s the latest matchup odds, game time, television channel, and details for how to watch Clemson vs. Louisville live online.

As ESPN reported ahead of Saturday’s big matchup, the Clemson Tigers will look to contain reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson. The Louisville Cardinals quarterback has already looked outstanding in just two games with averages of 505 total yards per game and 385.5 passing yards per game. Jackson has led his team to a 2-0 start after a 47-35 win at North Carolina and last week’s 35-28 win over Purdue. Through those games, Jackson has five touchdowns and over 1,000 yards between passing and receiving. He’ll certainly have an early-season test when the reigning NCAA Champions visit on Saturday.

For the Clemson Tigers, this will mark their first conference game of the season. They opened the season by defeating No. 13 Auburn 14-6, and then followed that up with last week’s 56-3 blowout of Kent State. The win over the Auburn Tigers showcased the intensity of the Clemson defense as they held their opponents to just 79 yards passing and 38 rushing. Clemson’s own quarterback Kelly Bryant has also looked good early on as he’s racked up 35-of-51 completed passes for 417 yards and a touchdown pass. In addition, he’s led the team in rushing with 26 carries for 136 yards and three scores.

So which of these two ACC teams has the edge to win? As of this report, the Odds Shark website lists the game odds for the Louisville Cardinals as three-point home underdogs. On the moneyline they’re priced at +130 to +145 while the visiting Clemson Tigers (-3) are -150 to -165 at various sportsbooks. The over/under points total is 61 points for the complete game.

In their head-to-head meetings, Clemson has won the last three matchups between the teams. The most recent was last season’s 42-36 home win, but that game featured former Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson leading Clemson to the victory. Will Bryant do the same on Saturday playing on the road in a ferocious Papa John’s Stadium?

Saturday night’s game featuring the Clemson Tigers vs. Louisville Cardinals is scheduled for an 8 p.m. Eastern Time start. Live television coverage of this game will be exclusively on the ABC network and their affiliate channels around the United States. There is live streaming via the ABC website, but only cable and satellite customers in select major cities will be able to log in and see the feed online.

Many United States cable and satellite TV customers might have access to a live stream feed via the WatchESPN web portal or mobile apps. The game will be available through the platform on laptops, mobile devices, select video game devices, and streaming media players including Fire TV, Apple TV, or Roku.

