The Juggalos are coming! The Juggalos are coming! But what is a Juggalo? Juggalos are fans of the rap group Insane Clown Posse, which refers to itself as “the most hated band in the world.”

But there is more to know, as the clown persona is a bit scary (especially if you’ve been watching American Horror Story). Wired has described Juggalos as a group of white, working-class mostly men who feel misunderstood.

“Despite a sizable population of female fans (dubbed Juggalettes), ICP’s following is made up mostly of young white men from working-class backgrounds. They tend to feel that they’ve been misunderstood outsiders their whole lives, whether for being overweight, looking weird, being poor, or even for just liking ICP in the first place. It’s a world where man boobs are on proud display, where long-hairs and pink-hairs mingle, where nobody makes fun of the fat kid toweling off.”

And while Juggalos are not a political group, certain behaviors have caused the Justice Department to label them a gang “like the Crips and the Bloods.” Juggalos are not okay with this labeling.

“However, open source reporting suggests that a small number of Juggalos are forming more organized subsets and engaging in more gang-like criminal activity, such as felony assaults, thefts, robberies, and drug sales. Social networking websites are a popular conveyance for Juggalo sub-culture to communicate and expand.”

"It was the largest crowd to ever witness a juggalo march — period." pic.twitter.com/GnYLUC2PQv — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) September 16, 2017

Insane Clown Posse was not happy with this Justice Department gang classification and filed a lawsuit in 2014. The purpose of the lawsuit is to have Juggalos removed from the Gang Threat Assessment list. The ACLU has backed the band and Juggalos in this endeavor, and have filed their own complementary suit.

This helps to explain the purpose of the #JuggaloMarch hashtag which is about Juggalos banding together with the peaceful intent to protest their place on the Gang Threat Assessment list. But the fly in the proverbial ointment is that Juggalos aren’t the only ones marching today in Washington D.C. as a pro-Trump group is also looking to carve out a place on the Mall to get the word out.

And at least behind the scenes, many authorities were holding their breath to see if the Trump supporters and the Juggalos could coexist as they started their marches. According to the Washington Post, as the day progressed, police reported no violence and said they had not made any arrests.

D.C. socialists to offer support, cold Faygo to their marching Juggalo brothers and sisters https://t.co/kZ5IKWFcLZ pic.twitter.com/fJS3HlOCLb — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) September 16, 2017

The Trump rally, called MOAR (Mother of All Rallies) was organized by Tommy Hodges who said his marchers came unarmed and in peace, knowing that the Juggalos would also be marching.

“Political violence happens in Russia, in Iran, in North Korea. It’s not supposed to happen here. You should be able to say whatever you want without someone raising a fist against you.”

And the report from the Juggalos’ March is that Juggalos in Washington, D.C. are very chill, as they are said to understand that their time in the “national spotlight” is supposed to prove that they are not a gang. The hashtag #JuggaloMarch is filled with a crazy array of photos of people in some pretty elaborate make-up with the background of traditional monuments and landscaping. The chants are largely about being family, and not being a gang

“Are we a gang? F**k no!”

Then there are the signs which range from “I am anti-fascist,” to “The FBI listens to Nickelback!”

And one post laid out how the Juggalos feel about Donald Trump and about Trump supporters.

“Juggalos are against Trump but we like Trump supporters. We come in peace. #JuggaloMarch”

So if you have a touch of coulrophobia (fear of clowns), or are still reeling from Tuesday night’s American Horror Story, steer clear. but so far, Juggalos and Trump supporters are having a calm day, like an afternoon at the fair, a really surreal fair.

Are you familiar with Juggalos or Insane Clown Posse? Do you think Juggalos are a gang?

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]