Rosie O’Donnell Blasts Trolls Blaming Her For Ex’s Suicide

Rosie O’Donnell is blasting the trolls online after some nasty comments have pointed the finger of blame her way over the suicide death of her ex-wife, Michelle Rounds. The two have been divorced for a couple of years and Rounds had married a new partner and adopted another child in her new relationship, so Rosie was long out of her life. Except for having sole custody of their adopted daughter, Rosie had no ties with Rounds.

Critics across social media sites are blaming O’Donnell for the suicide death of her 46-year-old ex-wife for taking sole custody of their 4-year-old daughter, Dakota. According to the Daily Mail, Rosie was “forced to defend herself on Twitter after the news broke.”

The couple did have a rather bitter divorce when it came to custody of Dakota, which is detailed in a previous article from the Inquisitr. Rounds wanted full custody of Dakota, claiming the little girl was destined to be raised by nannies if Rosie were to have full custody. This bitter battle ended with Rosie being granted full custody of their little girl.

Michelle Rounds was found dead on September 11 in her home just a little after 7 a.m. That is the only detail that was released regarding her death. It has been announced that her death was a suicide, but how she took her own life and who found her dead at home have not been made public.

Not too long after her breakup with Rosie, Michelle made a suicide attempt. She had taken a cocktail of pills and alcohol and locked herself inside a hotel room at the time, according to the Daily Mail.

Rosie is now targeted by trolls online, blaming her for the death of Michelle. The comedian has taken to social media to defend herself. She points out that it was Michelle who had given up her parental rights to Dakota during their 2015 court proceedings.

O’Donnell first addressed Rounds’ suicide by tweeting that she was “saddened” by the news of her death. She then called for more awareness of mental illness. The trolls who are pointing the finger of blame at Rosie don’t seem to know that Michelle was allowed to see Dakota after her divorce from Rosie.

Some of the comments suggest Rounds died heartbroken, which is seen in a comment posted online and shared by the website Popculture. The social media user wrote, “Was it mental illness or broken heart…she wasn’t allowed to see the child you shared…time for introspection Rosie.” Despite Rounds losing custody of Dakota, she still did see her, PopCulture conveys.

Many of the other comments contain really nasty thoughts, which won’t be passed along here. Rosie has been an outspoken critic of Trump, as has Kathy Griffin. Griffin is another comedian in the headlines today after losing her sister to cancer, reports the New York Daily News.

Both these women are suffering personal tragedies today. Both O’Donnell and Griffin have been accused of going too far with their previous attacks on Trump and some on social media have not forgotten this, as evident in their comments.

