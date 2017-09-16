Apple Watch Series 3 Earns Great Reviews And Sells Out

The Apple Watch Series 3, Apple’s first smartwatch to have cellular connectivity, may finally be the first smartwatch to gain mainstream appeal. Even though the iPhone X was the star of Apple’s show on Tuesday, there has been much talk about the new Apple Watch.

Hands-on reviews have been fantastic for Apple’s latest wrist gadget. The Mirror was so impressed that they said, “Who needs an iPhone anyway?”

“The Apple Watch Series 3 finally fulfills the promise of the original Watch – keeping people connected to the digital world while liberating them from their smartphones.”

The article adds that despite the extra tech, it’s no thicker than the Apple Watch Series 2, and it also boasts features like water-resistance along with a new Heart Rate app that lets you know when your heart rate is either high or low. Engadget is impressed with the new Apple Watch as well.

“All told, the Series 3 packs some handy upgrades and should serve as the starting point for people new to the Apple Watch,” writes columnist Chris Velazco, adding that he’s curious to see how many people will actually embrace the wireless version, which costs $70 extra than the non-LTE model.

At first, it was rumored that even though the new Apple Watch would have LTE capabilities, one wouldn’t be able to make phone calls. However, that notion was proven incorrect. Not only can one make phone calls with the new Apple Watch, but they can use the number on their iPhone even when they are thousands of miles away from their device.

Twitter is very impressed with the new Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch Series 3 UI looks amazing! Apple is really learning how develop good looking, useful UI for the small screen. ???? — Exponisity ???????? (@exponisity) September 14, 2017

Bruh this Apple Watch 3…. AMAZING — THE LIFE OF FRANK (@frnkdahtank) September 14, 2017

If you were hoping to get an Apple Watch with cellular capabilities on its release day, September 22, you ‘ll have to wait. If you try to order directly from Apple, you’ll have to wait two or three weeks for your order to ship. All carriers, including T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T also show shipping delays as well. However, it’s possible that you can pick one up at Apple Store retail locations on Friday. Perhaps, some of the carriers will sell their own Apple Watch devices as well.

T-Mobile upset a lot of customers when it was announced that the carrier would cap speeds at 512kbps unless customers pay extra. The Verge reported the bad news on Friday.

“T-Mobile will limit data speeds on the Apple Watch Series 3 to a maximum of 512kbps despite the smartwatch’s support for LTE connectivity, a spokesperson has confirmed to The Verge.”

However, after a lot of people complained, Engadget reported that T-Mobile CEO John Legere announced that everybody will receive LTE speeds.

“Tonight T-Mobile CEO John Legere announced its plan for the Watch will include unlimited 4G LTE, saying that ‘We always listen & act!’ That should help keep things even among the US carriers for anyone picking up a new iPhone and/or wrist-worn accessory.”

Needless to say, most T-Mobile customers are happy. However, there are some subscribers who are upset at the fact that they will have to wait a couple of weeks to get the Apple Watch. Some have even complained that their orders show a delay even though they ordered the Watch at midnight on Sept. 15.

