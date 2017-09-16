Shocking Return For HHH Canceled, Major Changes Made To Kevin Owens/Shane McMahon Feud

Huge Return For Triple H Canceled After Major Changes Were Made To Kevin Owens/Shane McMahon Feud

WrestleMania 34 is still several months away, but WWE officials apparently had some huge plans in place for a major rivalry between Shane McMahon and Triple H. A feud between the two men has been rumored in the past, but WWE officials were preparing to plant seeds for the rivalry as early as this week’s edition of SmackDown Live before Vince McMahon made some huge changes to his confrontation with Kevin Owens.

As most fans expected, Vince McMahon returned to SmackDown Live this week to confront Owens and set a ‘Hell in a Cell’ match between him and Shane McMahon for WWE Hell in a Cell. It has been reported that original plans for the confrontation with Owens were for Vince to negotiate with him. As a result, the match between Owens and Shane would have been set all the same, but with Shane’s “WWE shares” on the line.

At WWE Hell in a Cell, Kevin Owens would have defeated Shane McMahon after Triple H interfered 0n his behalf. As a sign of gratitude, Owens would have given The Game “Shane’s WWE shares” and HHH would have replaced Shane McMahon as the commissioner of SmackDown Live. Shane would have been written off WWE television for months until the time was right to start the rivalry with HHH for WrestleMania 34.

The expectation is HHH vs. Shane McMahon would become a “winner takes all” scenario to determine who would be in control of WWE programming after WrestleMania 34. Apparently, Vince McMahon thought it was more important for the feud between Owens and Shane to have a huge angle. The Boss decided a more simple confrontation between Owens and himself was a better idea and Vince took the beating we saw this week on SmackDown Live. Now, Triple H’s return to WWE television is back to being a complete mystery.

With Vince McMahon makes all these changes over the past week, it’s unclear to know if the idea for HHH vs. Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 34 has been scrapped completely, or if creative plans have only been changed through WWE Hell in a Cell. It’s still plausible for The Game to make his return during the Owens vs. Shane match at the PPV. The WWE Universe shouldn’t hold their breath, but they should be mindful.

