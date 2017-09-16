Though they might not agree with her politics, a New York plastic surgeon says that women are coming into his office in droves for various versions of the “Ivanka.” Dr. Norman Rowe says that last summer, around the time of the Republican National Convention, women started coming to his office with pictures of Ivanka, or simply asking if he could make them look more like Ivanka Trump.

There seem to be enough women nationwide who want to look like Ivanka Trump that one of them had enough time to have surgery in her efforts to look like the first daughter. A woman named Tiffany Taylor says that in her efforts to look more like Ivanka Trump, she had 13 surgeries, and she is not done. Taylor claims that her nose was messed up along the way, so she came to see Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow on the E! show, Botched.

Tiffany said that looking like Ivanka is her dream.

“I’ve had 13 surgeries,” Tiffany told Dubrow and Nassif. “I was so pretty before, but I am just more elegant now.”

Both doctors said that Tiffany needed to have more downtime between surgeries to allow her face to settle. Tiffany claimed that Ivanka Trump was the perfect all American beauty, but didn’t seem to know that Ivanka had also had plastic surgery on her face.

But Tiffany Taylor is obviously not the only one seeking to look like Ivanka Trump because Dr. Norman Rowe seems to believe that plastic surgery to look like Ivanka is big business. Rowe describes the desired look as widened cheekbones, a slender nose, and large eyes. Dr. Rowe says that women are spending money on the temporary Ivanka, which involves injectables and fillers, or the “Permanent Ivanka,” which involves cheek implants and rhinoplasty. The temporary version is $30-$40k, while the “Permanent Ivanka” is approximately $45-$50k.

Dr. Norman Rowe says before, Kylie Jenner used to be the most asked about face, but Ivanka Trump is now at the top of that celebrity list.

“Maybe they just like the look, but also that [Ivanka’s] a powerful woman, self-confident, part of the first family. Do they want to be her? Yes, deep down, maybe.”

But he claims that most women are not thinking about politics when they ask to look like Ivanka.

“I don’t think it plays a role in the least. I think it has to do with somebody who you respect the way they look, and I don’t think it’s anything to do with whether you’re blue or red.”

But Dr. Norman Rowe wants people to know on the record that nobody has ever asked to look like Ivanka’s dad.

“No, I’ve never had anybody come in and say, ‘Make me into a Donald!'”

And the efforts to look like Ivanka Trump don’t stop at a little nip and tuck as Ivanka Trump wigs in blonde are now briskly selling on eBay. Sellers describe the long blonde wig, manufactured in China as “slightly ombre.”

“The wig is, of course, blonde, with a very slight ombre that is darker at the roots. It’s parted directly down the middle, comes down to just above the chest, and curls inward — just like Ivanka usually wears her hair.”

Many of the Ivanka Trump wigs are being marketed towards those looking for a Halloween costume rather than someone who wants to look like Trump on a day to day basis.

