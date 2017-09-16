Body Of ‘Narcos’ Location Scout Found Riddled With Bullets: Killed Scouting For Netflix Show In Mexico

An attempt to get the perfect location for shooting the Netflix show Narcos has ended in tragedy with the location scout shot dead. Carlos Munoz Portal’s body was found inside his car on Monday riddled with bullets in a remote location in Mexico.

Portal’s body was inside his car in a remote location in Central Mexico, close to Hildago. The city of Hildago has “one of the highest murder rates in Mexico,” according to Fox News.

This highly respected veteran location scout was discovered on a dirt road in San Bartolo Actopan, which is in the municipality of Temascalapa in Mexico. His death was reported by several Mexican journalists on the social media sites.

One of Portal’s friends told reporters that he had taken a camera with him for taking pictures of the spots he was scouting. His friend suggested, “Maybe they thought he was collecting information and they started tracking him in a car.”

#Narcos location manager fatally shot while working in Mexico on Netflix series https://t.co/HSqo2ByJ9z pic.twitter.com/OGW8HGfnRv — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 16, 2017

There are no witnesses to this shooting, leaving the investigators with very little to go on, according to Fox News. Portal was a “seasoned location scout” who has scouted out locations for popular shows and blockbuster movies in the past.

He has scouted locations for Fast & Furious, Spectre, Sicario, and Mel Gibson’s Apocolypto. According to Fox, these are just a few of his more high-profile scouting gigs.

Netflix’s popular show Narcos will be exploring the infamous Juarez cartel in Mexico for Season 4, which is along the lines of how the show explored the Cali cartel out of Columbia in Season 2.

A location scout for Season 4 of Netflix’s cartel drama ‘Narcos’ has been found murdered in Mexico: https://t.co/4uZ6cDY02Q pic.twitter.com/WVg9kJZlR5 — ScreenCrush (@screencrushnews) September 16, 2017

According to Variety, it is not clear if the producers of the Netflix show will continue with their plans to film in that area of Mexico after this tragedy. Netflix has released a statement on the death of Portal, which included:

“We are aware of the passing of Carlos Muñoz Portal, a well-respected location scout, and send our condolences to his family.”

Below is a picture of Carlos Munoz Portal, which is posted on a Mexican Entertainment venue via Twitter.

Matan a balazos en el Estado de México al cineasta Carlos Muñoz Portal, quien trabajaba para la serie #Narcos. https://t.co/mFUyLncx8f pic.twitter.com/ZePucv5amT — Reforma Gente! (@reformagente) September 15, 2017

The murder of this location scout has cast doubt upon the probabilities of the Netflix show using this location for the filming of Season 4, according to Variety. If they do pull out of the area, the hundreds of jobs this show would have generated in that part of Mexico go with it.

[Featured Image by Paul Sakuma/AP Images]