Verizon’s Samsung Galaxy Note 8 units and T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge are each getting their respective updates. For the latest phablet, it seems like its new firmware is bringing in various improvements. Meanwhile, the security update from last month is now rolling out for the 2016 flagship Galaxy smartphones.

According to GSM Arena, it looks like the Verizon’s update for its model of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is similar to the one hitting the international variants, which is the very first update Samsung dropped even before the official market release of the Android smartphone. Upon installing this Samsung Galaxy Note 8 software upgrade which comes in build version N950USQU1AQI5, Verizon subscribers should be able to find improvements in the camera app, wireless charging and in the performance of the device. Unfortunately, the update does not come with the September security patch yet.

Speaking of security update, we’re already halfway into September but it is only now that T-Mobile’s Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge units are receiving the August patch. A screenshot posted on TmoNews revealed that the firmware is almost 300MB in size with version numbers G930TUVU4BQH7 for the standard S7 and G935TUVU4BQH7 for the S7 Edge model.

Respective owners of Verizon Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge can expect to receive an over-the-air or OTA notification once an update becomes ready for download and installation. They can also manually check a firmware’s availability by easily heading to the phone’s Settings menu, look for Software Updates and then select Download Updates Manually.

As for more firmware news for other Samsung Galaxy devices, the 2017 flagship Galaxy S8 could have its highly-anticipated Android 8 Oreo update soon. The speculation is based on the recent benchmark sighting on Geekbench which shows an Exynos-powered Samsung Galaxy S8 running on Google Android newest mobile OS offering, specifically the version 8.0.0.

The Korean tech giant has not revealed yet the release schedule of Android Oreo for the Samsung Galaxy S8 as well as the Note 8 but they are most likely the first ones among Galaxy models to receive it. Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge smartphones should get their Oreo upgrade, too.

