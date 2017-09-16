WWE Rumors: AJ Styles Wears New Mask, Popular Stable To Reunite On ‘SmackDown’ Or ‘Raw’ In Future?

The latest WWE rumors focus on the potential for a reunion of sorts for a popular three-man stable. Before too many get their hopes up for The Shield, this is not the stable. Instead, it is one featuring a struggling tag team and a surging superstar, both of whom are on opposing rosters at the moment. Could WWE reunite the trio on either SmackDown Live or Raw in the future? Here are the latest details on AJ Styles’ entrance and ring gear which has raised some eyebrows.

As Sportskeeda reported recently, “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles recently showed up at a WWE live event in Osaka, Japan. While that’s not any sort of breaking news, the fact he wore a mask for his entrance at the event seems to be what has some people talking. During the event, Styles had a successful defense of his United States Championship against his next opponent on SmackDown Live, Baron Corbin. Before he got to the ring, Styles was wearing a mask which had a logo based on “The Club.” That was Styles’ previous three-man stable which included Styles along with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Gallows and Anderson weren’t involved in Styles’ match in any way, and Styles may have done it as a special touch for the fans in Japan to pay homage to their faction.

That said, when Styles had originally arrived in the WWE, they initially pushed him a bit as teaming up with Gallows and Anderson. The trio would beat down John Cena, and also were part of a feud involving Roman Reigns and The Usos. Now, Styles is considered the man who built SmackDown, while Gallows and Anderson are basically getting lost on WWE’s Monday night show. Gallows and Anderson are former tag team champions though, and Styles is currently carrying on a good reign with the WWE United States Championship.

A team-up could be something to help rejuvenate the team of Gallows and Anderson who pretty much seem to have lost momentum on Raw. However, fans may have to wait some time for that to happen. That is unless WWE wants to have a major heel change. There are rumors that one is coming for Styles’ previous opponent Kevin Owens, and WWE has been also desperately trying to establish Baron Corbin as a top heel on the program. Still, there’s plenty of time for a heel turn to come within the months ahead of WrestleMania too.

An interesting consideration is the fact that Styles previously wore a mask to the ring for a special match at New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom 10. At that big event, Styles faced none other than “The King of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura, who defeated Styles to defend his IWGP Intercontinental title. With both of these superstars sharing a history in the ring, longtime and newer fans are hoping for a one-on-one clash in WWE. It’s been teased during Money in the Bank pay-per-view and backstage on SmackDown Live. Rumors have been going for months now that an AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match is being planned, possibly for WrestleMania 34, which would give the fans a real treat.

So could that include Gallows and Anderson at ringside for some reason? One has to wonder if WWE will decide to turn Styles back to a heel and have “The Club” become his henchmen again to take out Nakamura. It could work and probably could work much better than anything Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers have done to date. However, this mask he wore to the ring could also just have been a special treat for the fans at the show in Osaka. Time will tell if WWE wants to have Styles become another “masked man” on the roster along with Kalisto, Sin Cara, and Kane, and if it leads to that reunion of “The Club.”

[Featured Image by WWE]