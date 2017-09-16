Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles’ Power Struggle Could Increase Kate Middleton’s Morning Sickness Struggles

Buckingham Palace has spoken out about a story that Queen Elizabeth’s most senior aide, Sir Christopher Geidt, was dismissed because of pressure from Prince Charles. Amid accusations that the heir to the throne had carried out a “bloodless coup,” the BBC reported that the palace, along with Clarence House and Kensington Palace, admitted that Sir Christopher did not leave royal service willingly.

According to the Times, Prince Charles wanted to smooth the way for a hand-over of power from the monarch to himself. The prince was unhappy with the degree of influence held by Sir Christopher over the queen.

The heir and his brother, Prince Andrew, had the able support of Prince Charles’ principal private secretary, Clive Alderton, as they sought to oust Sir Christopher from Buckingham Palace. The new statement from the queen’s household reminded readers that Geidt was knighted for a second time because of his dedicated and excellent work to make the transition from Queen Elizabeth to a new King.

The senior courtier had ten years’ experience as the queen’s top aide and was her go-to advisor on political and constitutional issues. It’s one of the “most important” jobs in Britain, but when it came to working more directly with the heir to the throne, the situation deteriorated rapidly.

According to the Daily Mail, Sir Christopher said he felt “bruised” by the struggles and was unhappy with the lack of support from his royal boss. He was attempting to negotiate a more cooperative system between Buckingham Palace, Prince Charles, and Prince William and Kate Middleton’s household.

The additional pressures of Kate Middleton’s pregnancy and her well-known struggles with intense morning sickness made Geidt’s task even more difficult. Once Prince Charles is crowned King, Prince William becomes the heir and Duchess Kate the next Queen. That means an immediate need for an improved working relationship between the queen’s household, Prince Charles’ Clarence House team, and Kate Middleton and Prince William at Kensington Palace.

The situation puts both Kate Middleton and Prince William in a position of enormous responsibility and increased public scrutiny, but Middleton’s pregnancy problems make it important that she should not add any stress right now.

The Independent Online confirmed that Kate Middleton’s third pregnancy is again causing her to suffer from intense bouts of nausea and morning sickness. Middleton has already had to call in sick to a royal engagement because of her illness, and she will certainly have in mind her hospitalization when she was pregnant with Prince George and with Princess Charlotte.

According to health and wellness site, the Cheat Sheet, Kate Middleton’s extreme morning sickness can take a toll on her mental health as well. Along with the physical symptoms like nausea, headaches, and extreme fatigue, Kate could experience confusion, anxiety and depression during her pregnancy.

Added stress from disagreements between the royal households is the last thing Kate and William need as they look ahead to parenting three children and taking on the role of direct heir to the throne.

Kate and William are both deeply involved in various campaigns, including their Heads Together mental health project with Prince Harry, and they will want to continue to have a say in how they go on from here.

Prince Charles has his own causes that he pursues with great passion, and Queen Elizabeth has dedicated thousands of hours to a wide variety of different issues. Prince Charles reportedly was “wary” of making changes to how the three royal households function because he didn’t want to lose power over his own choices.

The unprecedented joint statement is considered to be a clear sign that the royals are deeply concerned about their public image at a time when there are so many difficult changes coming. Prince Charles, the longest reigning Prince of Wales, is significantly less popular than his mother, Queen Elizabeth, and his son and daughter-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton, but is slated to be crowned King when Queen Elizabeth dies.

[Featured Image by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images]