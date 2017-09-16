Leah Remini Believes Jada Pinkett Is Longtime Scientology Member

Leah Remini insists Jada Pinkett-Smith remains a closeted Scientology member.

“I know Jada’s in,” Remini told the Daily Beast. “I know Jada’s in. She’s been in Scientology a long time. I never saw Will [Smith] there, but I saw Jada at the Celebrity Centre.”

The Celebrity Centre would be the Hollywood facility the church once opened where star types and known Scientology followers like Tom Cruise, John Travolta and Giovanni Ribisi might be inclined to frequent.

Jada and Will Smith once opened a leadership academy not far from the church in the tony neighborhood of Calabasas, that was largely staffed by Scientologists and promoted some of the teachings and methodologies of Scientology founder Ron L. Hubbard.

Suri Cruise, the daughter of Cruise and actress Katie Holmes, was known to attend the school at one point before it closed its doors.

Remini has made criticizing the church over what she sees as its faulty practices a regular occurrence ever since bolting from its ranks in 2013.

Her A&E network docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, is now in its second season and recently won a Creative Arts Emmy Award for Best Informational Series or Special.

Deadline reports while on stage receiving the award, Remini joked with her mom that all was finally forgiven for her getting the family involved with a “cult.”

Esquire reports Remini is already on record in asserting she thinks star Scientology members like Cruise and Travolta could “get away with murder” in the eye of fellow church followers based on the teachings of church leaders.

More recently, she blasted Hubbard’s successor and current Scientology leader David Miscavige as rising to power by any means necessary.

Remini added she thinks Miscavige has spent the last 30 years pushing out all the church’s leaders that were once closely aligned with Hubbard.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the two alleged that Ron Hubbard’s wife, Mary Sue Hubbard, has also been among those cast aside over time by Miscavige.

Meanwhile, USA Today has reported church leaders have constantly blasted Aftermath as nothing more than “salacious lies to promote A&E’s ugly brand of religious intolerance, bigotry and hatred.”

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]