‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn And Sheila Battle, Brooke Leaves Bill?

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of September 18 reveals that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will beg his new wife, Brooke Logan, (Katherine Kelly Lang) to stay by his side, despite his recent criminal acts. Other spoilers state that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) will have another faceoff with Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer). Sheila calls Charlie (Dick Christie) and gives him the details of the scheme to expose Quinn. It looks like an exciting week ahead on B&B.

Bill Begs Brooke To Stay

Bill tries to convince Brooke to stay with him and not walk out on him. Brooke isn’t sure she can stay in the same house as him —she doesn’t know the person he’s become. Bill will promise he can prove he is the same man she married.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Brooke points out that may be the root of the problem. She suspects he’s always been this person and only out to get what he wants out of life. Brooke isn’t sure she can stay oblivious to his business schemes anymore. She tells him that arson and putting Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) life in danger was crossing the line.

Bill will tell her he has regrets and cannot lose her after the fallout with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). B&B spoilers suggest that Brooke isn’t sure she can look past Bill’s arson scandal. It will probably take her a while to figure out her feelings.

Brooke begins to put it all together on today's new episode of #BoldandBeautiful!

???? : JPI Studios pic.twitter.com/i56hVjYjBW — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 15, 2017

Ridge Makes A Play For Brooke

The B&B preview for Monday, September, 18 showed Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) using Brooke’s unstable marriage to his benefit. Ridge tries to convince Brooke that Bill isn’t the right man for her. Ultimately, Brooke will have to decide who she wants to be with moving forward. It’ll probably take her some time to sort of her feelings.

Sheila Causes Trouble For Quinn

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Sheila will contact Charlie and suggest they work together to expose Quinn for being a cheater. Of course, Charlie wants to do that but feels anxious about working with Sheila. If Charlie were honest, he’d have to admit that Sheila scares him, and he doesn’t feel safe around her. B&B spoilers indicate that Charlie and Sheila partner up and plan their next move.

Sheila runs into trouble on Monday’s Bold and the Beautiful episode. Quinn and Sheila get into another brawl and the duo ends up on the floor in a heated battle. Eric will be forced (again) to break them up and lecture his wife, Quinn about being nice to Sheila. Trouble is brewing as Sheila calls in a favor from someone who is headed to the Forrester mansion to tempt Quinn.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS daytime.

[Featured Image by Francois Durand/Getty Images]