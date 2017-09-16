Live Streams For GGG Vs. Canelo Fight: Where To Find Streaming Video Of Saturday’s Bout

Those looking for free live streams of the GGG vs. Canelo fight will have plenty of options, but also a big warning about the potential dangers of snagging some free online video of what is expected to be the fight of the year.

Like the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor fight a few weeks ago, the bout between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez comes with a huge amount of hype and a number of websites offering free live streaming video of the event. In the hours before the fight started, many sites started to advertise online video of the fight, offering viewers a chance to avoid the nearly $80 pay-per-view fee.

The events kick off at 8 p.m. ET from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with GGG and Canelo expected to enter the ring sometime after 11 p.m. ET. By 7 p.m. ET, there were a number of live streaming videos of the fight on European-based sports sites and others spreading across social media.

As many people found last month in the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight, many of the links to streaming video tend to pop up quickly in the hour or so before the fight is set to start. Metro noted that streaming video services like Facebook Live, Periscope, and YouTube Live were filled with links of the Mayweather vs. McGregor bout. That appears to be the case again, with links on Facebook and YouTube promising free live streams of the GGG vs. Canelo fight.

There is a warning to those looking to find free streaming video of the GGG vs. Canelo fight. As the Express noted in the lead-up to the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight, the sites offering online video of Saturday’s fight are generally running afoul of copyright laws. While there may not be any significant risk for the average viewer, anyone unlucky enough to get caught and charged could face real consequences. In the U.K., that means up to three years in jail for copyright infringement.

Those who don’t feel comfortable looking for free live streams of the GGG vs. Canelo fight will still have another way to watch the action online. There is a streaming video option for the pay-per-view at CaneloGGG.com, one that will cost viewers $79.99 to watch.

