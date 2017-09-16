Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo Celebrate Birth Of Josh & Anna’s Baby In Midst Of Duggar Siblings’ Legal Battle

Jinger Duggar is currently locked in a legal battle with her brother Josh, but the former 19 Kids and Counting stars are putting on a united front outside the courtroom.

Jinger recently filmed a short video welcoming Josh and Anna Duggar’s fifth child to the world. As reported by Us Weekly, Mason Garrett Duggar was born on September 12. However, the obligatory congratulatory videos from the baby boy’s aunts and uncles are just now starting to pop up on the Duggars’ social media pages. Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo kept their message short and sweet. It clocked in at just 11 seconds, but it revealed something big about Jinger’s current relationship with Josh.

“Hey guys, we are so happy for you,” Jinger says in the video. “We cannot wait to meet little Mason.”

“Welcome to the world, little guy,” adds Jeremy. “Hope to see you soon. Love you guys.”

As E! News reported, Jinger Duggar and three of her sisters—Jill, Jessa, and Joy-Anna—are currently facing off against Josh Duggar in a legal battle over his attempt to join their breach of privacy lawsuit. The girls have asked a judge not to let this happen, and these proceedings have sparked speculation that there’s a Duggar family feud brewing.

“It would appear that things aren’t hunky-dory if they are having public legal battles. That would indicate they’re not coordinating things with each other,” said attorney Troy Slaten. “They are not on the same side. It seems that would make for a rather odd Thanksgiving dinner discussion.”

However, in the video above, Jinger Duggar makes it a point to say that she’s looking forward to meeting Josh and Anna Duggar’s new son. This could be an indication that she and her older brother are being civil with one another, but legal documents paint a different picture of her relationship with Josh — one where she’s traumatized by the idea of cooperating with her brother and sitting next to him in a courtroom.

“Forcing the victims [Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna] to join their claims with their perpetrator’s [Josh’s] claims would further traumatize the very victims Arkansas law is designed to protect,” reads one court document.

The Duggars don't want their brother joining their privacy lawsuit and they want the court to deny his request: https://t.co/xNitqZGWaW — E! News (@enews) September 8, 2017

The Duggar sisters’ lawsuit stems from their family’s sexual molestation scandal. The four Counting On stars are suing various entities over what they believe is the unlawful release of records describing the sexual molestation they once suffered at the hands of Josh Duggar. According to TMZ, Josh believes that he’s also entitled to compensation because he was “victimized and forced to relive the painful and difficult circumstances of a traumatic experience as a juvenile” after the records were released and published online.

Josh has also filed a separate lawsuit of his own, but the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that it was recently blocked from moving forward until the judge rules on a motion to dismiss the case filed by one of the defendants, the city of Springdale, Arkansas.

Reality TV star Josh Duggar announces the birth of a baby boy a day after a judge halted his lawsuit. https://t.co/5U5DJM68SZ — The Associated Press (@AP) September 13, 2017

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo haven’t revealed when they plan on meeting Josh and Anna’s new baby boy for the first time, but there’s a chance that it will happen when they return to Arkansas for a court date.

[Featured Image by Jinger Vuolo/Instagram]