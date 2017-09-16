Elon Musk Teases Tesla Pickup Truck After Announcing Tesla Semi Reveal Date

Tesla might still be struggling to meet the demand for its hyper-popular Model 3 EV, but the upstart carmaker is already looking into its next blockbuster vehicle — the Tesla Semi. The electronic big rig, which the company has been teasing for a while now, finally received an official unveiling date, thanks to Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

In a recent tweet, Musk announced that the Tesla Semi, which the billionaire CEO fondly called a “beast,” would be unveiled to the public on October 26 in Hawthorne, CA. Interestingly, Hawthorne, CA is also the home of Tesla’s design studio, one of the EV maker’s most iconic facilities in the United States. Needless to say, Elon Musk seemed to be incredibly excited about his company’s next vehicle.

“Tesla Semi truck unveil & test ride tentatively scheduled for Oct 26th in Hawthorne. Worth seeing this beast in person. It’s unreal.”

The Tesla Semi is part of Musk’s master plan, which involves creating vehicles that would eventually lead to a fully sustainable transport system. As stated by a previous report from The Inquisitr, the Tesla Semi would be equipped with an electric motor, which would give the heavy vehicle an insane amount of torque.

During an interview earlier this year, Musk stated that the Tesla Semi would be so powerful, it would easily win a tug-of-war contest against a conventional big rig, even if the EV truck were going uphill. Due to its electric design, the Tesla Semi would be pretty nimble on the road as well, with Musk stating that the handling of the long-hauler would be pretty incredible.

Tesla semi truck unveil event "tentatively" set for October 26 https://t.co/IcNUtWDb0Z by @etherington pic.twitter.com/t7aUZNhIyl — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) September 13, 2017

Unsurprisingly, Musk’s announcement of the Tesla Semi’s official reveal has managed to get the EV maker’s fans incredibly excited, with many expressing their support for the company’s initiatives. As the comments started to pour in on Musk’s Twitter announcement, however, the Tesla CEO revealed yet another tidbit of information that effectively set the carmaker’s fanbase on fire.

Considering that the EV maker seems to be expanding onto the trucking platform with the Tesla Semi, several of Elon Musk’s followers on Twitter asked the CEO if a light-duty pickup truck would be next. Incredibly, Musk responded to the inquiry directly, teasing that Tesla might very well make a mini version of the Tesla Semi to compete in the light pickup truck segment.

“What if we just made a mini version of the Tesla Semi?”

Needless to say, the Tesla community has reacted to Musk’s light pickup truck teaser in an extremely positive manner, with some asking the CEO if they could pre-order their EV trucks now. In the official Tesla subreddit alone, many members of the community have expressed their optimism about the upcoming project, as well.

The 'unreal' Tesla semi truck will debut on October 26 https://t.co/lve0Uds9ar pic.twitter.com/TtWWtarVcH — Jalopnik (@Jalopnik) September 13, 2017

Overall, it seems like Elon Musk’s master plan is moving along very well.

[Featured Image by atdr/Shutterstock]