Meghan Markle’s Royal Title Revealed! What Will Prince Harry’s Bride Be Known As After The Wedding?

With their romance stronger than ever, it seems like only a matter of time before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce their engagement. While fans around the world are thrilled at the prospects of a royal wedding, the title Markle will receive as the newest member of the royal family is a bit of a mystery.

Although some will be quick to call her Princess Meghan Markle, Pop Sugar reports that the Suits star might have one of two titles, depending on whether or not Queen Elizabeth changes Harry’s moniker. The actress would either be Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales or the Duchess of Sussex. That is, of course, dependent on the chances that Markle and Harry actually get married.

According to Us Magazine, the two are so close to an engagement that Markle secretly met with Queen Elizabeth last weekend. Following the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, Harry and Markle reportedly visited Prince Charles and Camilla at their Birkhall estate in Scotland. The couple also stopped by to see the queen at her summer home, Balmoral Castle, in what sources believe will be one of many visits.

It isn’t clear if Queen Elizabeth gave Meghan Markle and Prince Harry her blessing, but it sounds like everyone is preparing for a royal wedding. Harry was rumored to have popped the big question during the couple’s three-week stay in Africa last month. While they have not confirmed the engagement, insiders claim that Kensington Palace is already making plans for the wedding.

Markle has been dating Harry for well over a year. Given her Hollywood background, Markle has fit in comfortably with the royal family. She even opened up about her romance with Harry in a recent interview with Vanity Fair and confessed that they love each other very much.

“We’re two people who are really happy and in love,” she explained

Until an official announcement is made, it sounds like Harry and Markle are in a great place. Between their romantic trip to Africa and Markle’s visit with the queen, we might be headed for another royal wedding as early as 2018. Exactly what we’ll call Markle from that point on, however, remains to be seen.

