‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller Allegedly Gets No Visitors And Phone Calls In Two Months Inside Prison

Abby Lee Miller is reportedly not getting any visitors and phone calls for two months now ever since she started her 366-day prison sentence.

In an exclusive report by Radar Online, it has been alleged that the former Dance Moms mentor has not received any visits at the FCI Victorville in California. According to the gossip site, the ALDC founder has been lonely in the past two months, especially with no visitors.

It can be recalled that Abby Lee Miller chose the jailhouse because it was close to her home. However, the outlet claimed that no one has come to see her.

An alleged insider told the site that virtually every prisoner at FCI Victorville has loved ones visit them every weekend, but that is not the case for the Dance Moms star.

The same source also added that the dance instructor doesn’t even get any phone calls except for her hairstylist.

“Almost every prisoner at Victorville gets at least someone to come visit them on the weekends. She does not even get phone calls except her hair stylist. It is very sad.”

There were also claims that Abby Lee Miller is disliked by her fellow inmates inside the jail.

“No one likes her because she thinks that she is better than everyone. She continues to sit in her cell and when she is able to she loves to watch herself on TV.”

Previously, the Dance Moms star has been reportedly moved into the prison’s “condo” because of her bad behavior. Radar Online alleged that Abby Lee Miller has been gaining a lot of enemies in jail, prompting the staff to transfer her in a new living quarters.

However, sources told the gossip outlet that the condo is not as fancy as it sounds. Allegedly, the rooms are “disgusting and covered in thick dust.”

The source also added that the Dance Moms instructor’s new room has a very low ceiling and furnished with two lockers, two plastic chairs, a small writing desk and two small boards.

Meanwhile, in the latest episode of Dance Moms, Abby Lee Miller was confronted by her students’ outspoken moms. After a three-week absence from ALDC, the dance instructor returned and emotionally faced the students and their moms.

The reality star admitted that she knew her comeback would be a bad thing. The former mentor also reiterated her contribution that helped her students pursue their passion.

“I built a building. $298,000 that I built so your kids could have a place to dance. I spent a lot of money. You guys didn’t. I feel like a whore. I regret everything.”

Check out all the drama when Dance Moms airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. only on Lifetime.

